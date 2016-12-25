Trump Tower has become a must-see for many

Trump Tower has become a must-see for many of the tourists visiting New York City, Dec. 22, 2016. (Credit: Jeff Bachner)

Comments

More like this

There are some subway service changes on Christmas Check these MTA service changes for Christmas weekend Carl Paladino's comments on President Barack Obama have Cuomo: Paladino’s comments on the Obamas 'racist, ugly' Rockette Phoebe Pearl, left, took to Instagram to Rockette 'embarrassed' to perform at Trump's inauguration

Comments