Some New Yorkers are probably avoiding Fifth Avenue between East 55th and East 57th streets -- and for good reason.

The security around Trump Tower, the midtown home of President-elect Donald Trump and his family, has quickly taken over the streets. Pedestrians can't go inside Trump Tower without being screened by law enforcement and barriers have been put in place on Fifth Avenue.

The intense security likely won't go away any time soon, as Trump's wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, are planning to stay in New York when the incoming commander-in-chief heads to the White House come January.

Here's a breakdown of some of the current security measures and how many people are impacted by them.

Number of extra NYPD officers: 50 per day Since the election, an additional 50 traffic agents and police officers have been positioned at Trump Tower to help with the flow of people and vehicles, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We will add personnel if needed to address the situation further," he said during a Nov. 18, 2016 news conference. It's not entirely clear how many Secret Service agents are at the building at all times, but a law enforcement official told CNN that more than 100 Secret Service personnel are needed for 24/7 shifts. (Credit: Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary)

Cost to NYC: $35 million Mayor Bill de Blasio requested $35 million in federal funds on Dec. 5, 2016 to cover the projected cost of protecting Trump at his midtown residence between Election Day and the inauguration. Despite reports of the cost being $1 million a day, the total de Blasio requested breaks down to just under $500,000 a day. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

Number of pedestrians on Fifth Avenue during peak hours: 25,000 As many as 25,000 pedestrians walk on Fifth Avenue during rush hours, according to The New York Times. If those pedestrians are on the east side of Fifth Avenue, they will be met by checkpoints at East 57th and East 56th streets. Pedestrians walking along East 56th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues are only able to do so on the south side of the street and must go through checkpoints. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Number of restricted lanes on Fifth Avenue: 2/5 Two of the five lanes of Fifth Avenue are restricted to traffic in front of Trump Tower, due to the barriers placed by the NYPD, Chief of Department Carlos Gomez said. The other lanes are open to cars and buses. Trucks, however, will be diverted from Fifth Avenue between West 60th and West 55th streets, Gomez said. Additionally, East 56th Street is closed to all vehicular traffic between Fifth and Madison avenues. The block between Fifth and Sixth avenues was also closed, but it reopened on Dec. 28, 2016, a city politician said. (Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Number of buses along Fifth Avenue each morning: 140 City Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said 140 buses travel along Fifth Avenue in the morning rush hours. They are still able to use Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, and Trottenberg said her department will work with the NYPD to keep buses moving even with fewer open lanes. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Number of Trump Tower apartments: 263 There are 263 apartments in Trump Tower in addition to the offices and retail spaces. Residents of the building must enter on East 56th Street, which is closed to traffic. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)