The Trump Tower lobby has been a "who's who" of sorts since Donald Trump was elected president.
Photographers have snapped shots of high-profile politicians, like ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and TV personalities — from Wolf Blitzer to Judge Jeanine Pirro.
Each sighting sends spectators abuzz with questions: Is the visitor being considered for a cabinet position? Advising on policy? Conducting an interview? Only time will tell.
Scroll through for some of the Trump Tower spottings.
David Shulkin
David Shulkin, a physician who has served as undersecretary Veterans Affairs during the Obama administration, leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on Jan. 9, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Dominick Reuter)
Bernard Arnault
President-elect Donald Trump and French businessman Bernard Arnault, chief executive officer of LVMH, emerge from the elevators to speak to reporters at Trump Tower, Jan. 9, 2017 in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Kanye West
Rapper Kanye West walks into Trump Tower on Dec. 13, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary)
Carly Fiorina
Former presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina met with Trump on Dec. 12, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
Al Gore
Former Vice President Al Gore met with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Hagen)
Gen. David Petraeus
Retired Gen. David Petraeus speaks to members of the media while leaving Trump Tower on Nov. 28, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
Pete Hegseth
Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth arrives at Trump Tower on Nov. 29, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images North America / Spencer Platt)
Sheriff David Clarke
Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke leaves after meeting with the president-elect at Trump Tower on Nov. 28, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Kellyanne Conway
Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway speaks with performers at Trump Tower on Nov. 28, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images North America / Spencer Platt)
Ben Carson
Former Republican presidential hopeful Dr. Ben Carson waves as he leaves Trump Tower on Nov. 22, 2016. Trump is "seriously considering" Carson for secretary of Housing and Urban Development. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to the president-elect, poses for selfies at Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images North America / Kevin Hagen)
George Stephanopoulos
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos emerges from the elevators following a visit to Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Hagen)
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon, Trump's chief political strategist, arrives at Trump Tower on Nov. 20, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Kena Betancur)
Gen. Jack Keane
Retired U.S. Army Gen. Jack Keane gets into an elevator at Trump Tower on Nov. 17, 2016. Keane told NPR that he was offered the secretary of defense position but declined it, citing "personal issues surrounding the death of [his] wife." (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Eric Bolling
Fox News television personality Eric Bolling arrives at Trump Tower on Nov. 16, 2016. He's reportedly discussing a possible position in the Department of Commerce. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Hope Hicks
Trump campaign press secretary Hope Hicks arrives at Trump Tower on Nov. 22, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Corey Lewandowski
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski arrives at Trump Tower on Nov. 22, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Eric Trump and Lara Yunaska
Eric Trump and Lara Yunaska, the president-elect's son and daughter-in-law, leave Trump Tower on Nov. 16, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jewel Samad)
Wolf Blitzer
CNN's Wolf Blitzer arrives at Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
Donald Trump, Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. arrives at the Trump Tower for meetings with his dad on Nov. 17, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sean Spicer
Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer leaves Trump Tower on Nov. 13, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)
Elaine Chao
Former Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao arrives at Trump Tower on a day of meetings scheduled with the president-elect on Nov. 21, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
CNN journalist Erin Burnett
CNN journalist Erin Burnett emerges from the elevators following a visit to Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Hagen)
Newt and Callista Gingrich
Former Rep. Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista leave Trump Tower after his visit with the president-elect on Nov. 21, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Hagen)
Robert Kraft
Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots football team, gets into an elevator at Trump Tower on Nov. 16, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Bill de Blasio
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to reporters in front of Trump Tower after his meeting with the president-elect on Nov. 16, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Tommy Hilfiger
Designer Tommy Hilfiger arrives at Trump Tower on Nov. 15, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert)
Rick Perry
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry leaves Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
Jeanine Pirro
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro arrives at Trump Tower on Nov. 17, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Mike Huckabee
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee leaves Trump Tower on Nov. 18, 2016. Huckabee said he discussed a Cabinet position with Trump but added, "I'm not sure it was the right fit." (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
Ron Dermer
Ron Dermer, Israeli ambassador to the United States, leaves Trump Tower after meeting with Trump on Nov. 17, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert)
Rudy Giuliani
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves Trump Tower on Nov. 22, 2016. He is a contender for the secretary of state job. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Mary Fallin
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin arrives at Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary)
Mike Pence
Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives at Trump Tower on Nov. 22, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images North America / Drew Angerer)
Gayle King
O magazine editor Gayle King exits the elevators at Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Ray Washburne
Ray Washburne, a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign, gets into an elevator at Trump Tower on Nov. 17, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Ivanka Trump and Rupert Murdoch
Ivanka Trump and Rupert Murdoch leave Trump Tower on Nov. 18, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Dominick Reuter)
Jeff Sessions
Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama talks to reporters at Trump Tower on Nov. 17, 2016. Trump nominated Sessions to serve as attorney general in his administration. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jewel Samad)
Scott Brown
Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown leaves Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)