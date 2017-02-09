The suspension of President Donald Trump's travel ban

The suspension of President Donald Trump's travel ban was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Feb. 9, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Comments

More like this

President Donald Trump's order on immigration and refugees A breakdown of Trump's immigration ban Snow and holidays have their perks, like not Alternate side parking suspended Thursday to Saturday Here are the top 10 bus lanes the Group lists top city streets that should have bus lanes

Comments