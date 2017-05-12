President Donald Trump suggested that the White House cancel “future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses” to ensure accuracy.

The president made the remark on Twitter Friday morning, May 12, 2017, after multiple White House officials gave different explanations for why Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey on May 9.

Trump told NBC News that he was going to fire Comey regardless of an recommendations, despite the fact that multiple White House officials said the decision was made after the recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!” Trump wrote on Twitter, attempting to explain why the stories were not consistent.

Trump also tweeted about the Democrats’ reaction to Comey’s firing, accusing them of being hypocritical.

Scroll down for more context on these tweets and more of the president’s posts.