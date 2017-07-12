President Donald Trump defended his eldest son following the release of emails that showed Donald Trump Jr. took a meeting with someone with ties to Russia in order to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

“My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, referring to Trump Jr.’s interview on Fox News about the meeting.

The president’s son had released emails that revealed he eagerly agreed to meet a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have had information about Clinton

"In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently," Trump Jr. said in the Fox News interview Tuesday.

The president, however, repeated his condemnation of investigations into Russia's interference in the election. “This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!” his tweet said.

