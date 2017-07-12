President Donald Trump defended his eldest son following the release of emails that showed Donald Trump Jr. took a meeting with someone with ties to Russia in order to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

“My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, referring to Trump Jr.’s interview on Fox News about the meeting.

The president’s son had released emails that revealed he eagerly agreed to meet a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have had information about Clinton

"In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently," Trump Jr. said in the Fox News interview Tuesday.

The president, however, repeated his condemnation of investigations into Russia's interference in the election. “This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!” his tweet said.

Scroll down for more context on this tweet and more of the president’s posts.

'My son Donald ... was open, transparent and innocent'

Trump defended his son Donald Trump Jr. in

Trump defended his son Donald Trump Jr. in a tweet on July 12, 2017, after he released emails that revealed that he eagerly agreed to meet a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have damaging information about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

While nothing came from the meeting, many have criticized Trump Jr. for accepting it in the first place. The emails were the most concrete evidence that members of the Trump campaign embraced Russia's support of their candidate, which is being investigated by the FBI.

But Trump said his son is "innocent" and called the investigation a "Witch Hunt."

"My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!" he wrote, referencing the interview he gave on Fox News about the meeting.

One of Trump's personal attorneys, Jay Sekulow, said Trump Jr.'s meeting was not a violation of the law and that the president didn't know about the meeting or the emails until recently.

With Reuters

(Credit: Getty Images / Saul Loeb / Pool)

'Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit'

After the G-20 summit, where he met Russian

After the G-20 summit, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time, Trump wrote on Twitter on July 9, 2017, that he "strongly pressed" Putin about his country's interference in the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

Trump said Putin "vehemently denied it," but several U.S. intelligence agencies have said there is no doubt that Russia interfered in the election.

The president also said he and Putin talked about creating a "Cyber Security unit."

"Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded and safe," he wrote.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who challenged Trump in the Republican primary election, quickly responded to Trump's tweet, writing "Partnering with Putin on a 'Cyber Security Unit' is akin to partnering with Assad on a 'Chemical Weapons Unit.' "

In a tweet the next day, Trump wrote, "The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did!"

(Credit: BPA via Getty Images / Steffen Kugler)

Mock video of Trump 'pummeling' suited man

Trump tweeted a mock video on July 2,

Trump tweeted a mock video on July 2, 2017, showing himself tackling a man wearing a suit outside a wrestling ring.

The video appeared to be a modified version of a 2007 appearance by Trump at World Wrestling Entertainment's WrestleMania 23 promotion, in which Trump "takes down" WWE chairman Vince McMahon. In the mock video, McMahon's head has been replaced with the CNN logo.

The caption provided with the video uses the hashtags "#FraudnewsCNN" and "#FNN."

"It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters," CNN said in a statement.

"Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office," the network added.

White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser Thomas Bossert said the tweet was not a threat.

"I think that no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't," Bossert said on the ABC program "This Week."

With Reuters

(Credit: Twitter / @realDonaldTrump)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

'What are they trying to hide?'

More than 20 states have refused to give

More than 20 states have refused to give up personal and public information about registered voters as part of a request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which was formed by Trump to investigate his claim that illegal voting cost him the popular vote during the 2016 election, the New York Times reported.

New York, California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Kentucky are among the states that have rejected the request, the report says.

On July 1, 2017, the president questioned the states' reluctance to reveal information, writing, "Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide?" on Twitter.

There has so far been no evidence found to back up his claim.

'Low I.Q. Crazy Mika ... was bleeding badly from a face-lift'

Trump claimed that the co-hosts of MSNBC's

Trump claimed that the co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, "insisted" on joining him in Mar-a-Lago earlier in the year, and said Brzezinski was "bleeding from a face-lift" in a tweet sent on June 29, 2017,

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" he wrote.

According to reports, Trump actually agreed to speak with Scarborough and Brzezinski when they were in Mar-a-Lago, and there's no evidence that Brzezinski's face was bleeding.

The MSNBC host appeared to respond to Trump's tweet with a photo of a Cheerios box that reads, "Made For Little Hands," likely referring to claims that the president has small hands.

Sen. Lindsey Graham also responded to Trump's tweet, writing, "Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America."

Trump's deputy press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, defended the tweets by accusing "Morning Joe" of making "outrageous attacks" and saying the president "fights fire with fire."

The next day, Trump bashed the show again, writing, "Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for the first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad Show."

Scarborough then lashed back, tweeting that he has not spoken to the president directly in months. "Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months," he wrote.

The co-hosts also addressed the crude remarks Trump had made, saying on their show, "we're OK. The country's not."

(Credit: Getty Images / Molly Riley-Pool)

'I should be given apology!'

The president pivoted on June 26, 2017, to

The president pivoted on June 26, 2017, to blame former President Barack Obama for the current investigation that the Trump administration is facing. Across two morning tweets, Trump posted: "The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia under a magnifying glass, they have zero 'tapes' of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!"

The commander-in-chief also posted, on that same Monday morning, "The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win and did not want to 'rock the boat.' He didn't 'choke,' he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good."

The Obama administration did respond to intelligence suggesting the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, in the form of sanctions against Russia.

Previously, during a presidential debate, Trump had suggested that a man weighing 400 pounds had been behind the election hack.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

'Remember keep your doctor, keep your plan?'

As he continued to drum up support for

As he continued to drum up support for the Republican health care bill in the Senate, the president took to Twitter to lambaste Obamacare -- again.

"Democrats slam GOP healthcare proposal as Obamacare premiums & deductibles increase by over 100%. Remember keep your doctor, keep your plan?" Trump tweeted on June 24, 2017.

The president's comment comes just one day after Sen. Chuck Schumer held a news conference at Bellevue Hospital Center where he vowed to fight the bill, calling it a matter of "life and death."

Five Republican senators announced on Friday that they wouldn't support the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare either.

Trump is urging his fellow Republicans to mobilize support for the bill, but also acknowledged that the legislation is on a "very, very narrow path" to passage.

(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)

Obama knew about 'election meddling by Russia' before Nov. 8 but 'did nothing'

Trump wants to know why the Obama administration

Trump wants to know why the Obama administration did nothing about Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election if it knew about it as early as August of that year.

"Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY?" Trump tweeted on June 23, 2017.

The president's comment followed a Washington Post report that detailed how Obama was informed by the CIA in August 2016 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had directed operatives to destroy or damage Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's election bid, but didn't punish Russia for its interference until late December.

The tweet was also one of the most apparent acknowledgments by Trump that Russia interfered in the election that put him in office.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

'I did not make, and do not have' recordings of conversations with Comey

Trump clarified that he does not have tapes

Trump clarified that he does not have tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, despite suggesting that tapes existed a month before.

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," he wrote on June 22, 2017.

Trump had tweeted in May that Comey "better hope" there aren't any tapes of their conversations.

During his testimony at a Senate hearing, Comey said he hoped their were recordings of their conversations. "Release all the tapes. I'm good with it," he said. Trump did not immediately answer reporters questions after Comey's testimony about whether or not their were tapes.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery-Pool)

'I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director'

Trump confirmed that he is being investigated, but

Trump confirmed that he is being investigated, but called it a "witch hunt" in a tweet on June 16, 2017.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," he wrote.

According to the Washington Post, special counsel Robert Mueller began investigating the president for possible obstruction of justice after he fired former FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller took over the Russia probe after Comey's firing.

But Mueller was not part of the decision to fire Comey. Trump appears to be referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote the letter recommending the firing of Comey. Rosenstein is also the person who approved the appointment of a special counsel to take over the Russia probe, but he is not leading the investigation.

(Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Harrer-Pool)

'Now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice'

Trump called a Washington Post report that said

Trump called a Washington Post report that said he was under investigation for possible obstruction of justice "phony" in a tweet on June 15, 2017.

"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," the president wrote.

"You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA," he added.

According to the Washington Post, the special counsel that took over the Russia probe began the investigation on Trump after he fired former FBI Director James Comey on May 9, 2017. At a Senate hearing on June 8, 2017, Comey said he believes he was fired because of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.

The president has repeatedly denied any involvement of him or his campaign.

Later in the day, Trump went on another rant, this time pointing the finger at Hillary Clinton.

"Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?" Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Trump fired off a follow-up tweet: "Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?"

(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)

'WOW, Comey is a leaker!'

Trump refrained from tweeting during former FBI Director

Trump refrained from tweeting during former FBI Director James Comey's testimony at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 8, 2017, but posted a tweet the next morning that accused Comey of making "false statements and lies."

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" the president wrote on June 9, 2017.

Trump jumped on Comey's admission that he asked a friend to share the content of a memo about the meeting in which Trump told Comey he hoped he could let the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn go. "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go," Trump said, according to Comey.

Trump's lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, argued that Trump never asked Comey to stop the investigation, even though that's how Comey interpreted the president's words. He also denied that Trump ever told Comey that he needed and expected loyalty despite Comey's account of a conversation the two had at a private dinner.

The "vindication" Trump refers to in his tweet appears to refer to Comey confirming that he told the president he was not under investigation while he was still head of the FBI.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

London mayor's post-attack statement called a 'pathetic excuse'

Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on June

Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on June 5, 2017 of making a "pathetic excuse," referring to Khan's comments following an attack that killed seven people.

A van rammed into pedestrians on the London Bridge and several people were stabbed on June 3. Following the attack, Khan had said that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that.

Trump took that quote out of context in a tweet June 4, writing "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'"

After receiving criticism for that tweet, Trump wrote, "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!" MSM referred to mainstream media.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery-Pool)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

'We must stop being politically correct'

Trump urged the world to

Trump urged the world to "stop being politically correct" and promoted his controversial travel ban following the terrorist attacks that killed at least seven people in Britain on June 3, 2017.

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse," he wrote on June 4, 2017

The day before, he tweeted about his executive order, banning immigrants and refugees from Muslim-majority countries, which was struck down by an appeals court.

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!" he wrote.

The tweet came about 30 minutes before British police confirmed that the attacks were terrorism.

Trump's order says that each of the countries included in the ban -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- is "a state sponsor of terrorism, has been significantly compromised by terrorist organizations, or contains active conflict zones."

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

'Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself'

Trump responded to remarks Hillary Clinton made a

Trump responded to remarks Hillary Clinton made a tech conference near Los Angeles on March 31, 2017, in a tweet calling her "crooked," a name he used frequently throughout the 2016 campaign.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC," he wrote.

Clinton had spoken about a number of factors that she believes influenced the outcome of the election, including false news articles on Facebook and a lack of a database to target online voters. She also said at the conference that she believes Trump's campaign "guided" the Russian propaganda efforts during the campaign.

Clinton also fired back at Trump on Twitter, writing, "People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe," which referenced the typo in one of Trump's tweet the day before.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

'Despite the constant negative press covfefe'

Trump appeared to have come up with a

Trump appeared to have come up with a new word in an early morning tweet on May 31, 2017.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the tweet at 12:06 a.m. said, but the thought was never completed, and the tweet was later removed from the president's account.

The tweet quickly sparked conversation on Twitter. "Of course #covfefe is real word. It was coined during the Bowling Green Massacre," one user wrote, referring to the fake terrorist attack Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway once tried to use to justify an executive order banning immigrants and refugees from Muslim-majority countries.

The president didn't give an explanation of the typo. Instead, he tweeted, "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!" later Wednesday morning.

When asked about the tweet during a White House press gaggle later Wednesday afternoon, spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump "and a small group of people know exactly what he meant."

The comment elicited an uproar from reporters, who began shouting over each other with questions including, "What does he mean?" and "What is Covfefe?"

Spicer brushed off the questions and moved on to another inquiry regarding the Paris Agreement, refusing to acknowledge what the word could actually mean or identify who the "small group of people" are.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery / Pool)

'Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself'

Trump blasted comedian Kathy Griffin after she posted

Trump blasted comedian Kathy Griffin after she posted a photo of herself holding a fake severed head resembling the president.

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" he wrote on Twitter on May 31, 2017.

Griffin issued an apology for the photo after it received backlash from Republicans and Democrats. "I'm a comic. I crossed the line - I move the line and then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn't funny, I get it," she said in a video posted to Twitter.

"I beg for your forgiveness," she added. Griffin said she took down the image and has asked the photographer to remove it as well.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gallup)

'The single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!'

The day after the Justice Department appointed former

The day after the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead the investigation into Russia's influence in the election, and the Trump campaign's possible involvement, the president called weighed in with his opinion.

"This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!" he wrote on Twitter on May 18, 2017.

Just before that tweet, he wrote, "With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!"

Trump has repeatedly accused former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of breaking the law, but it isn't clear what "illegal acts" he is referring to in the tweet.

The appointment of the Mueller came after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading the Russia investigation. Democrats and Republicans praised the decision of the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel as questions remained about what the president's motive was in firing Comey.

(Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

'As President I wanted to share with Russia'

Responding to criticism of his decision to share

Responding to criticism of his decision to share information with Russian officials about a planned Islamic State operation, Trump wrote on Twitter that he has "the absolute right" to do so.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Trump wrote on May 16, 2017.

According to reports, U.S. officials said Trump shared highly classified intelligence from a U.S. ally with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak during a White House meeting on May 10, 2017.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster issued statements the day before Trump's tweets saying no sources, methods or military operations were discussed at the meeting, seeming to contradict the president.

U.S. officials told Reuters that Trump has the authority to disclose classified information, but by not consulting the ally that provided it, he could have jeopardized a long-standing intelligence-sharing agreement.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ron Sachs-Pool)

“Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’”

As questions remain about why Trump fired FBI

As questions remain about why Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, Trump tweeted that maybe the White House should not hold press briefings in the future.

"As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy! Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future 'press briefings' and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???" he wrote on May 12, 2017.

The post came after he told NBC News that he was planning to fire Comey regardless of any recommendations. But multiple White House officials, along with Vice President Mike Pence, said the decision was made after the recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which was said to be based on Comey's handling of the investigation into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's email server.

Many have expressed concern over the timing of Comey's firing, as he was leading the investigation into Russia's influence in the 2016 presidential election and whether or not Trump's campaign was involved. Trump has said there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

‘Phony hypocrites!’

p>The president accused Democrats of being
p>The president accused Democrats of being "phony hypocrites" in a Tweet on May 10, 2017, after they denounced his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

"Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites!" Trump said.

Democrats criticized Comey for potentially influencing the election after he made an announcement about and investigation into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's private email server days before Americans went to the polls.

But many were also concerned by the timing of Trump's decision to fire Comey, as he was leading the investigation into Russia's influence on the election and whether or not Trump's campaign had any involvement in that interference.

Trump continued to deny that his campaign had any involvement.

(Credit: Getty Images / Molly Riley / Pool)

'Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?'

"FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?" Trump tweeted on May 2, 2017.

Earlier that day, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she would have been president if not for the release of her campaign chairman John Podesta's emails, allegedly stolen by Russian hackers, and FBI Director James Comey's announcement that he was reopening a probe into her private email server days before the election.

Trump has repeated his claim that Democrats made up the stories about his campaign's connections to Russian officials. Comey, however, told Congress in March that the ties between Trump's campaign and Russia are being investigated as part of the probe into how Russia influenced the election.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Andrew Jackson wouldn't have let the Civil War happen

Trump took to Twitter to share his thoughts

Trump took to Twitter to share his thoughts about a major conflict in U.S. history, writing that the seventh president of the United States, Andrew Jackson, "would never have let" the Civil War happen.

"President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!" Trump wrote on May 1, 2017.

The tweet appeared after an interview with SiriusXM, in which the president said Jackson "was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War," adding that Jackson said, "There's no reason for this."

Many quickly pointed out that Jackson was not alive when the Civil War started in 1861, but Trump stuck with his opinion that the seventh president would have prevented the war if he had been alive. It's not clear exactly what Trump is referring to when he said Jackson "saw what was happening." Jackson was president for the Nullification Crisis in the 1830s, when South Carolina refused to recognize a federal tariff. Jackson threatened to use troops to enforce the law, but before any confrontation, Congress passed a compromise bill.

Trump was also criticized for saying in the interview that people don't ask why the Civil War happened, despite it being a major topic in history classes across the country.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

'See you in the Supreme Court!'

The day after a judge blocked his order

The day after a judge blocked his order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities, the president took to Twitter to criticize the court.

"First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!" he wrote on April 26, 2017, adding in another tweet, "Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the 'ban' case and now the 'sanctuary' case is brought in the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this 'judge shopping!' Messy system."

Trump's tweets are misleading for three main reasons.

First, District Judge William Orrick III, who made the ruling, is a judge at a district court within the Ninth Circuit, but he does not sit on the circuit.

Secondly, the overturn record Trump cites is a reflection of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, not the district courts. Additionally, 80 percent may seem like a high overturn rate, but that only refers to the cases the Supreme Court hears, not all of the Ninth Circuit's cases. The Supreme Court only hears about 100 to 150 of around 7,000 cases it's asked to review, according to Politifact.

And finally, "judge shopping," which is when lawsuits are filed in friendly jurisdictions, does not apply to this case. The lawsuits in this case were filed in a San Francisco court by Santa Clara County and San Francisco because they are both considered sanctuary cities that would suffer from Trump's order.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery / Pool)

The wall 'will get built'

"Don't let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc," Trump tweeted on April 25, 2017.

The White House sent mixed signals about funding for the border wall as the deadline for Congress to agree on a spending bill neared. While officials said Trump would not insist on funding for the wall in the budget, accepting broader funding for "border security," they later said it was not off the table.

The president also sent out a tweet two days before, saying "Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall."

It remains unclear how Trump will convince Mexico to pay for the wall.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery-Pool)

'Media will kill!'

"No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!" the president tweeted on April 21.

The "S.C." seems to be in reference to Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the month after Republicans changed the rules in order to overcome opposition from Democrats. Gorsuch was sworn in April 10, 2017.

Trump has issued a number of executive orders in his first few months in office, but one of his most high-profile orders -- the proposed travel ban -- has been held up by multiple courts. He has been criticized for failing to get Congress to pass a new health care bill, which he had promised to do.

Trump is not the first to be critical of rating a president based on accomplishments in the first 100 days, which has been a practice since President Franklin Roosevelt was in office.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

'It is now Hollywood vs. Georgia'

Trump tweeted his thoughts about the results of

Trump tweeted his thoughts about the results of the special congressional election in Georgia on April 19.

"Dems failed in Kansas and are now failing in Georgia. Great job Karen Handel! It is now Hollywood vs. Georgia on June 20th," he wrote the morning after the election. Handel was the top Republican candidate with just under 20 percent of the vote in a race with 11 total Republicans. The Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff received 48 percent of the vote, falling short of the 51 percent needed to win the race outright. There will be a runoff between Ossoff and Handel in June.

Trump appears to have heard the phrase "Hollywood vs. Georgia" from Sen. Lindsey Graham who used it on the Today Show earlier that morning. Democrats from around the country, including some celebrities, had donated to Ossoff's campaign in hopes of helping him secure a new Democratic seat in the House of Representatives.

The president also took credit for helping the Republicans in the election. "Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG "R" win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help!" he tweeted before the race was called.

The day before, Trump had written multiple tweets criticizing Ossoff, saying he would be "a disaster in Congress."

"Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A," he wrote.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch / Pool)

'Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies'

Trump tweeted a response to the tax marches

Trump tweeted a response to the tax marches across the country on April 16, 2017, calling them "small organized rallies," despite estimates of tens of thousands of participants.

"Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!" he wrote, repeating a past claim that people who protest against him are paid. There has yet to be any evidence to support that claim.

"I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?" Trump wrote in another tweet.

The Tax March was organized to call on Trump to release his tax returns. Trump has said because he won the election, no one cares about his returns. The thousands of demonstrators on April 15 hoped to prove him wrong.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ron Sachs - Pool)

'Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia'

"Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!" Trump wrote on Twitter on April 13, 2017.

The day before, however, Trump said the United States' relationship with Moscow "may be at an all-time low." The tense relationship came after Trump ordered an airstrike on a Syrian airbase for its use of chemical weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is an ally of Syria's President Bashar Assad, condemned the U.S. action and has denied that Assad was responsible for the chemical weapons attack.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

If China won't deal with North Korea, the U.S. will

Trump issued a warning on Twitter on April

Trump issued a warning on Twitter on April 13, saying the United States will deal with North Korea if China doesn't.

"I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A.," he wrote.

Just days before he wrote a similar tweet: "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

Trump took a hard line with China during the campaign, criticizing the trade deals the United States had made with the country and accusing China of being "a currency manipulator." But after meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump tweeted, "It was a great honor to have President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of China as our guests in the United States. Tremendous goodwill and friendship was formed, but only time will tell on trade," on April 8, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery / Pool)

'Sleepy Eyes' Chuck Todd

President Trump was not April Foolin' around in

President Trump was not April Foolin' around in a morning tweet that dusted off a before-used diss against Chuck Todd of "Meet the Press": "Sleepy Eyes." While on the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump mocked the journalist's political savvy in a July 6, 2016, tweet, writing, "Sleepy eyes Chuck Todd, a man with so little touch for politics, is at it again. He could not have watched my standing ovation speech in N.C."

Trump's SE reprisal surfaced on April 1, 2017, the morning after Todd did a "MTP" segment on the ongoing investigation into the Russian hacking scandal, bringing on former Obama press secretary Josh Earnest. Trump tweeted: "When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?"

Todd took the insult in stride in an April 1 tweet of his own: "For those wondering, I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the #msstate upset of UConn. #cowbell. Don't feel sleepy at all though."

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery)

'The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world'

It wouldn't be a week in Trump news

It wouldn't be a week in Trump news if there wasn't a mention of the "dishonest" media.

On Thursday, March 30, 2017, Trump took aim at a target he appears partial to: The New York Times.

"The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change libel laws?" Trump tweeted.

The tweet linked to an article from the New York Post in which the author admits to canceling his subscription to the newspaper "because I felt the paper had become ethically challenged in its coverage of the presidential election."

Trump also attacked the media a day earlier, in a vague tweet complaining that "certain media" cover his administration "viciously."

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

'See how viciously and inaccurately my administration is covered by certain media!'

"If the people of our great country could only see how viciously and inaccurately my administration is covered by certain media!" Trump tweeted on March 29, 2017.

But the president didn't say what specific information was inaccurate. Instead, he also tweeted about the New York Times, saying the paper had apologized to its subscribers after the election because it was "so wrong." The letterthe Times had sent was not an apology. Instead it promised to "rededicate" itself to "report America and the world honestly, without fear or favor, striving always to understand and reflect all political perspectives and life experiences in the stories that we bring to you."

(Credit: Getty Images / Ron Sachs - Pool)

'ObamaCare will explode'

A day after Republicans withdrew their health care

A day after Republicans withdrew their health care bill from consideration in the House of Representatives, Trump insisted that Obamacare was still unacceptable.

"ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!" Trump tweeted on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Republicans had tried (and failed) to repeal and replace Obamacare on Friday, but the legislation lacked enough votes to pass in the House, so party leaders pulled the bill instead of allowing a vote to take place.

Rather than blame party leadership, Trump said on Friday that it was the Democrats who were to blame. And on Sunday, he also threw some shade at the Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans in the House that opposed the Obamacare-repeal bill.

"Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!" he tweeted.

Shortly after Trump's tweet, Mark Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, said he had not given up on reviving a plan to repeal Obamacare, despite many Republicans signaling that they were moving on to tax reform.

"I fully expect that what we're going to see is not only a real tax reform, but other measures that come along. And I still believe that there is a good chance, if moderates and conservatives can come together, that we repeal and replace Obamacare, bring premiums down, cover more people," Meadows said in an interview on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

(Credit: Getty Images / Pool - Olivier Douliery)

'Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews'

Trump encouraged his Twitter followers to watch

Trump encouraged his Twitter followers to watch "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on Saturday night, without offering a reason for why he wanted them to watch the show.

"Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M.," he wrote on March 25, 2017.

Host Jeanine Pirro opened the show by slamming House Speaker Paul Ryan, saying he should step down because of the House's failure to pass the GOP health care bill. "Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the House," Pirro said. "He failed to deliver the votes on his health care bill."

Some quickly wondered if the president agreed with Pirro because of his earlier tweet, but in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said the president doesn't want Ryan to step down.

"I think it was more coincidental," he said about the tweet. "He doesn't blame Paul Ryan."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also said Trump just "wanted to show support of her show."

(Credit: Getty Images / Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool)

'Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign'

The directors of the FBI and NSA broke

The directors of the FBI and NSA broke their silence about investigations into Trump's campaign and its ties to Russia during a rare open congressional intelligence committee hearing on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Ahead of the hearing, the president commented on Twitter by writing, "The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!"

Trump suggested in a second tweet that they turn the focus of their hearing.

"The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now," he wrote.

Trump continued his Twitter rant with a third tweet, this time accusing former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of having her own ties to Russia.

"What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?" he tweeted.

The tweet appears to suggest that Clinton's campaign had its own contact with Russians, separate from the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, and that the DNC would not allow the FBI to investigate those alleged connections.

The DNC has not yet returned a request for comment regarding Trump's allegations.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)

'Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again...their election polls were a WAY OFF'

Sandwiched between a three-tweet rant about the open

Sandwiched between a three-tweet rant about the open congressional intelligence committee hearing on his campaign's possible ties to Russia and claims of wiretapping conducted by the Obama administration, Trump took a shot at CNN's polling.

"Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox," Trump tweeted on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Although the president suggested that CNN had taken a break from polling after the presidential election, the news network has continued to issue polls regularly, including one released on March 6, on whether a special prosecutor should investigate the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia.

(Credit: Getty Images / Pete Marovich)

'I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel'

Trump tweeted that he and German Chancellor Angela

Trump tweeted that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a "great meeting," despite what the media reported.

"Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!" he wrote on March 18, 2017.

Multiple reports called the meeting "awkward," saying the leaders' body language was impersonal.

Trump was also criticized for saying the two of them have both been wiretapped by the U.S. government. "As far as wiretapping, I guess, by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps," Trump said at the news conference after the meeting.

Merkel looked bewildered after the comment and made no remarks on the topic. In 2013, it was revealed that the United States may have monitored Merkel's mobile phone, but Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped has not been supported by any evidence. Both FBI Director James Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have said it did not happen.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

'Jail time!' for Snoop Dogg

Following the release of a music video in

Following the release of a music video in which Snoop Dogg fires a fake gun at a clown dressed as Trump, the president tweeted that there would have been an "outcry" if the person depicted in the video had been former President Barack Obama.

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"

Everyone in the video appears with clown makeup, except Snoop Dogg. The song and video make a statement about police brutality, alluding to the fatal shooting of Philando Castile in Minnesota in July 2016. It also shows the clown dressed as Trump at a "Clown House" press conference with the text, "Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs."

(Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

"Does anybody really believe that a reporter ... 'went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns?"

Trump tweeted a response to the reveal of

Trump tweeted a response to the reveal of two pages of his 2005 tax return, which was shown to the public by MSNBC and other news outlets on March 14, 2017. On MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Maddow revealed that she had received the documents from journalist David Cay Johnston, who said he received them in his mail.

"Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, 'went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!" Trump tweeted March 15, 2017.

Johnston -- who is the author of a book about Trump -- said he didn't know who sent him the pages of the return. One of the pages had the words "client copy" on it, so it is not believed that it was leaked by the IRS. Johnson even said it is possible the president sent the documents himself. "Donald has a long history of leaking material about himself when he thinks it's in his interest," he said on "The Rachel Maddow Show."

(Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reynolds / Pool)

'Be nice, you will do much better!'

After Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, spoke

After Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, spoke on multiple media outlets, Trump tweeted that the media should be nicer to his representatives.

"It is amazing how rude much of the media is to my very hard working representatives. Be nice, you will do much better!" he wrote on March 13, 2017.

Trump wasn't specific about which media outlets he was referring to, but Conway had appeared on ABC, CNN and NBC that morning. Multiple interviewers pushed Conway to clarify a statement she made in an interview with the Record, a New Jersey paper, when she answered a question about Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped with a generic remark about the many ways people can be surveilled, including through microwaves.

The networks also questioned her about the Republican replacement for Obamacare and why the president believed in the most recent jobs report after previously calling them "phony."

(Credit: Getty Images )

Rand Paul 'knows Obamacare is a disaster!'

Amid backlash from some conservative groups over a

Amid backlash from some conservative groups over a House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that was unveiled by Republicans on Monday, March 6, 2017, Trump tweeted at Sen. Rand Paul, apparently trying to coax him into supporting the legislation.

"I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster!" Trump wrote on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Paul has been among a group of conservative lawmakers who are unhappy with the House GOP's replacement for Obamacare. In a series of tweets Tuesday, Paul called the legislation "Obamacare Lite" and said it would not pass.

Democrats have also denounced the proposal, arguing it would take away health insurance from millions of Americans and benefit the rich.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Saul Loeb)

'Just another terrible decision!'

Trump wrote a tweet criticizing former President Barack

Trump wrote a tweet criticizing former President Barack Obama's decision to release prisoners from Guantanamo Bay detention camp on March 7, 2017, but his facts were a bit off.

"122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision!" his tweet said.

According to a report from the Director of National Intelligence, 122 former Guantanamo Bay prisoners were confirmed to be reengaged in terrorism as of July 2016, but the majority of them were not released under Obama's administration. The report said 113 were released during former President George W. Bush's presidency while only 9 were released during Obama's presidency.

(Credit: Getty Images / Erik S. Lesser-Pool)

"Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped'"

On March 4, Trump repeatedly tweeted accusations that

On March 4, Trump repeatedly tweeted accusations that former President Barack Obama had tapped his phones during the campaign.

"Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Trump tweeted, without providing any evidence or disclosing how he "found out" about the accusation.

"Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!" he asked on Twitter shortly after.

He added: "I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!"

In another tweet on the subject, Trump made a comparison to President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!" he tweeted.

It's unclear what information Trump is referring to in the series of tweets, but it was reported in February that U.S. intelligence agencies had intercepted calls between Trump's inner circle and Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, amid an investigation into Russian interference with the election. That topic has been in the headlines again this week after it was reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had met with a Russian ambassador, despite denying contact with the country's officials during his confirmation hearings.

(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Saul Loeb)

'Sad end to a great show'

Wiretapping wasn't the only thing on Trump's mind

Wiretapping wasn't the only thing on Trump's mind March 4: He also weighed in on actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's departure from "The Celebrity Apprentice."

"Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the 'Apprentice,' he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show," Trump wrote.

Schwarzenegger, however, said he left the show because he didn't want to deal with its "baggage." The actor also tweeted a response to Trump, writing, "You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker."

(Credit: Getty Images / Jim Lo Scalzo)

'Jeff Sessions is an honest man'

Trump defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a

Trump defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a series of tweets on March 2, 2017 after reports surfaced about Sessions meetings with the Russian ambassador before the 2016 presidential election. Some are accusing Sessions of lying under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing when he said he did not "have communications with the Russians" during the campaign, but Sessions argues that he interpreted the question as whether or not he met with the ambassador about the campaign, which he says he didn't. His argument hasn't convinced Democrats and others.

But the president took to Twitter to turn the blame on the Democrats, which he has done after other reports about his aides and surrogates and their communications with Russian officials.

"Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional," Trump wrote. "This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality.

"The real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total 'witch hunt!'" he continued, trying once again to make the news about the "illegal leaks" and not about why multiple people close to him met with the Russian ambassador before he became president.

(Credit: Getty Images Pool / Jim Lo Scalzo)

'FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth'

Just hours after barring major news outlets --

Just hours after barring major news outlets -- including the New York Times, CNN and Politico -- from a White House media briefing, Trump offered an apparent explanation for the decision on Twitter.

"FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad!" Trump tweeted on Feb. 24, 2017.

Press secretary Sean Spicer did not offer an explanation as to why certain news outlets were not allowed into the off-camera briefing held in his office.

After learning that some reporters were not allowed entry, reporters for The Associated Press and Time Magazine walked out in protest. The move also drew sharp criticism from those who were barred.

"Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties," Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times, said in a statement. "We strongly protest the exclusion of The New York Times and the other news organizations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest."

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

'People who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally'

Amid anti-Trump protests in cities around the country

Amid anti-Trump protests in cities around the country as well as demonstrations at town-hall-style events held by members of Congress this week, the president suggested his supporters throw their own rally.

"Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!," he tweeted on Feb. 25, 2017.

Trump has previously suggested that angry constituents at town-hall events were "paid" or that the protests were planned by "liberal activists."

(Credit: AFP Getty Images / Brendan Smialowski)

"FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers'"

Trump took to Twitter to attack the FBI

Trump took to Twitter to attack the FBI and accuse the agency of not being able to stop leakers on Feb. 24, 2017.

"The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers' that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even ... find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW," he wrote.

The tweets followed a CNN report that the FBI had refused a White House request to publicly deny recent stories about Trump's campaign having contacts with Russian officials before the election. The request reportedly came as the bureau continues its investigations related to Russia's interference in the presidential election.

(Credit: Getty Images / Oliver Douliery)

'So-called angry crowds ... planned out by liberal activists'

Following reports of protests at a number of

Following reports of protests at a number of Republican town hall events during the first weeklong recess of the new Congress, Trump weighed in on what he thought of the demonstrations.

"The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!" he wrote on Feb. 21, 2017.

The president wrote his tweet shortly after a Fox News segment that said "some of the chaos from GOP town hall meetings is very well-choreographed by the liberal activists that helped get Barack Obama elected president." The segment spoke about the Organizing for Action's "Congressional Recess Toolkit," which gives advice and tips about preparing questions and attending town hall events. While the tool kit is posted online, the Fox News segment did not provide evidence that any specific protest was directly organized by Organizing for Action.

Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa, who was among the lawmakers met with protesters, disagreed with the president. "I want to make clear it's all legitimate," he told reporters Tuesday. "If Hillary Clinton had been elected president, there'd be people from the conservative end of the spectrum to probably be doing the same thing."

(Credit: Getty Images / Saul Loeb)
Show More