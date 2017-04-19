President Donald Trump on Wednesday took credit for helping force a runoff in the special congressional election in Georgia, even before the race was called.

Trump tweeted shortly after midnight, before all the results of the election were counted, calling it a "BIG 'R' win." Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff came close to winning 50 percent of the vote, but ultimately only secured 48 percent, forcing a runoff with the top Republican candidate Karen Handel.

The president also characterized the runoff as “Hollywood vs. Georgia,” appearing to refer to some of the outside campaign donations Ossoff received.

These are just the latest controversial tweet the president has sent out. He also recently tweeted about the Tax March, accusing the protesters of being paid.

