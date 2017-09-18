President Donald Trump came under fire over the weekend after he retweeted a doctored video that showed him hitting a golf ball that then hits Hillary Clinton.

Trump has taken a renewed interest in bashing his former presidential rival on Twitter as Clinton continues to promote her new book about the 2016 election, “What Happened.”

Last Wednesday, he tweeted that Clinton considered herself blameless in the election.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and everything) but herself for her election loss," he said. "She lost the debates and lost her direction! The 'deplorables' came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!"

Scroll down for more context on this tweet and more of the president’s posts.