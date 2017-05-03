Nearly six months after the election, President Donald Trump is still arguing about how he won.

After Hillary Clinton said in an interview that the primary reasons she lost the election were the interferences from Russian hackers and FBI Director James Comey, Trump expressed his disagreement in multiple late-night tweets on Tuesday.

Trump wrote that Comey gave Clinton “a free pass,” and the Democrats made up the “phony Trump/Russia story.”

“Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?” the 11 p.m. tweet said.

This is just the latest in a number of controversial tweets by the president.

He also recently tweeted that Andrew Jackson “would never have let” the Civil War happen.

