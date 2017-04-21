President Donald Trump appeared ready for poor reviews of his first 100 days in office, tweeting Friday morning that it is a "ridiculous standard."

Trump said the media will be critical of him regardless of his accomplishments. One of those accomplishments, he wrote, was the confirmation of his Supreme Court pick, which required Republicans in the Senate to change the rules in order to overcome opposition from Democrats.

But the tweet, which came eight days before Trump's 100th day, is just the latest controversial post from the president.

He also recently characterized the Georgia special election as “Hollywood vs. Georgia” and accused the Tax March protesters of being paid.

