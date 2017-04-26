President Donald Trump tweeted his disapproval Wednesday of a court ruling that blocked his order on withholding funding from sanctuary cities that offer safe havens for immigrants.

Trump called out the Ninth Circuit, saying it has blocked two of his executive orders on immigration. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld a ruling from a district judge blocking Trump’s travel ban order in February. A separate district judge made the ruling on the sanctuary city order, but it has not yet gone to the court of appeals (that will happen if the Trump administration appeals the district judge’s decision).

The president called both rulings “ridiculous” and vowed to see the judge in “the Supreme Court!”

But the tweets are just the latest controversial posts from the president.

He has also recently tweeted about his proposed border wall, and he preemptively criticized the media for how it will report on his first 100 days in office.

Scroll through for more context on some of Trump's tweets.