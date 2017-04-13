President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that the relationship between the United States and Russia “will work out fine.”

Both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed souring views of the relationship between the two countries the day before.

Putin had condemned Trump and the United States for the airstrike on a Syrian airbase on April 6, 2017. He has denied that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the chemical attack on his own people.

Trump also tweeted recently about China and North Korea, promising that the United States will step in if China does not “deal with North Korea.”

Scroll through for more context on some of Trump's tweets.