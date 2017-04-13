President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that the relationship between the United States and Russia “will work out fine.”
Both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed souring views of the relationship between the two countries the day before.
Putin had condemned Trump and the United States for the airstrike on a Syrian airbase on April 6, 2017. He has denied that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the chemical attack on his own people.
Trump also tweeted recently about China and North Korea, promising that the United States will step in if China does not “deal with North Korea.”
Scroll through for more context on some of Trump's tweets.
'Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia'
If China won't deal with North Korea, the U.S. will
'Sleepy Eyes' Chuck Todd
ADVERTISEMENT
'The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world'
'See how viciously and inaccurately my administration is covered by certain media!'
'ObamaCare will explode'
'Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews'
'Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign'
ADVERTISEMENT
'Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again...their election polls were a WAY OFF'
'I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel'
'Jail time!' for Snoop Dogg
"Does anybody really believe that a reporter ... 'went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns?"
'Be nice, you will do much better!'
ADVERTISEMENT