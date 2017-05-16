President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to defended his decision to share information about a planned Islamic State operation with Russian officials.

Trump has received criticism from both Republicans and Democrats after reports that he revealed highly classified information provided by a U.S. ally.

But in a tweet Tuesday morning, the president said he has “the absolute right” to share facts with Russia.

This is just the latest example of Trump defending himself on Twitter. Days before, he defended his decision to fire FBI James Comey after many politicians criticized him.

