President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to defended his decision to share information about a planned Islamic State operation with Russian officials.
Trump has received criticism from both Republicans and Democrats after reports that he revealed highly classified information provided by a U.S. ally.
But in a tweet Tuesday morning, the president said he has “the absolute right” to share facts with Russia.
This is just the latest example of Trump defending himself on Twitter. Days before, he defended his decision to fire FBI James Comey after many politicians criticized him.
Scroll down for more context on these tweets and more of the president’s posts.
'As President I wanted to share with Russia'
“Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’”
‘Phony hypocrites!’
ADVERTISEMENT
'Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?'
Andrew Jackson wouldn't have let the Civil War happen
'See you in the Supreme Court!'
The wall 'will get built'
'Media will kill!'
ADVERTISEMENT
'It is now Hollywood vs. Georgia'
'Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies'
'Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia'
If China won't deal with North Korea, the U.S. will
'Sleepy Eyes' Chuck Todd
ADVERTISEMENT