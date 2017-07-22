President Donald Trump's tweets frequently spotlight his loyalty to core people, including a number of July posts defending his eldest son. Those followed the release of emails that showed Donald Trump Jr. took a meeting with a lawyer with ties to the Kremlin in order to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.
Russia winds its way throughout @realDonaldTrump, most recently in a tweet on July 22 referring to a Washington Post story sourcing domestic spy agencies that intercepted conversations indicating that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in 2016 about Trump's bid for president.
Scroll down for additional context on this tweet and more of the president’s posts.
The 'Amazon Washington Post,' getting leak-y with it
'My son Donald ... was open, transparent and innocent'
'Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit'
ADVERTISEMENT
Mock video of Trump 'pummeling' suited man
'What are they trying to hide?'
'Low I.Q. Crazy Mika ... was bleeding badly from a face-lift'
'I should be given apology!'
'Remember keep your doctor, keep your plan?'
ADVERTISEMENT
Obama knew about 'election meddling by Russia' before Nov. 8 but 'did nothing'
'I did not make, and do not have' recordings of conversations with Comey
'I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director'
'Now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice'
'WOW, Comey is a leaker!'
ADVERTISEMENT