Trump canceled via Twitter -- then uncanceled via his spokesperson -- a meeting with the "failing" New York Times on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.

"I cancelled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes when the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment. Not nice," he tweeted. "Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the @nytimes. In the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a nasty tone!"

He added, "The failing @nytimes just announced that complaints about them are at a 15 year high. I can fully understand that - but why announce?"

Eileen M. Murphy, the newspaper's senior vice president for communications, said in a statement, "We were unaware that the meeting was canceled until we saw the president-elect's tweet this morning. We did not change the ground rules at all and made no attempt to. They tried to yesterday -- asking for only a private meeting and no on-the-record segment, which we refused to agree to. In the end, we concluded with them that we would go back to the original plan of a small off-the-record session and a larger on-the-record session with reporters and columnists."

Spokeswoman Hope Hicks later confirmed that the meeting with the Times was still on. Then, Trump took to Twitter, writing, "The meeting with the @nytimes is back on at 12:30 today. Look forward to it!"