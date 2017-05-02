President Donald Trump said he believes Andrew Jackson could have prevented the Civil War in a tweet on Monday night.

Even though Jackson had been dead for 16 years before the start of the Civil War, Trump said he thinks Jackson “would never have let it happen.”

He had first made the comment about Jackson in an interview with SiriusXM, but many were quick to wonder what he meant.

His tweet didn’t exactly clear it up.

