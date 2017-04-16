President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to question the legitimacy of the Tax March the day before, which called on him to release his tax returns.
The nationwide protest had tens of thousands of participants in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and dozens of other cities.
But the president repeated an unsubstantiated claim that protesters are paid to be at rallies like the Tax March. He previously accused demonstrators at Republican town hall events of being paid and called participants in protests after the election “professional protesters, incited by the media.”
This is just the latest controversial tweet the president has sent out. He has recently tweeted about the tense relationship between Russia and the United States, as well as China and North Korea.
Scroll through for more context on some of Trump's tweets.
'Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies'
'Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia'
If China won't deal with North Korea, the U.S. will
'Sleepy Eyes' Chuck Todd
'The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world'
'See how viciously and inaccurately my administration is covered by certain media!'
'ObamaCare will explode'
'Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews'
'Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign'
'Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again...their election polls were a WAY OFF'
'I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel'
'Jail time!' for Snoop Dogg
"Does anybody really believe that a reporter ... 'went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns?"
