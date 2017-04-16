President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to question the legitimacy of the Tax March the day before, which called on him to release his tax returns.

The nationwide protest had tens of thousands of participants in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and dozens of other cities.

But the president repeated an unsubstantiated claim that protesters are paid to be at rallies like the Tax March. He previously accused demonstrators at Republican town hall events of being paid and called participants in protests after the election “professional protesters, incited by the media.”

This is just the latest controversial tweet the president has sent out. He has recently tweeted about the tense relationship between Russia and the United States, as well as China and North Korea.

Scroll through for more context on some of Trump's tweets.

'Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies'

Trump tweeted a response to the tax marches

Trump tweeted a response to the tax marches across the country on April 16, 2017, calling them "small organized rallies," despite estimates of tens of thousands of participants.

"Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!" he wrote, repeating a past claim that people who protest against him are paid. There has yet to be any evidence to support that claim.

"I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?" Trump wrote in another tweet.

The Tax March was organized to call on Trump to release his tax returns. Trump has said because he won the election, no one cares about his returns. The thousands of demonstrators on April 15 hoped to prove him wrong.

'Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia'

"Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!" Trump wrote on Twitter on April 13, 2017.

The day before, however, Trump said the United States' relationship with Moscow "may be at an all-time low." The tense relationship came after Trump ordered an airstrike on a Syrian airbase for its use of chemical weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is an ally of Syria's President Bashar Assad, condemned the U.S. action and has denied that Assad was responsible for the chemical weapons attack.

If China won't deal with North Korea, the U.S. will

Trump issued a warning on Twitter on April

Trump issued a warning on Twitter on April 13, saying the United States will deal with North Korea if China doesn't.

"I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A.," he wrote.

Just days before he wrote a similar tweet: "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

Trump took a hard line with China during the campaign, criticizing the trade deals the United States had made with the country and accusing China of being "a currency manipulator." But after meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump tweeted, "It was a great honor to have President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of China as our guests in the United States. Tremendous goodwill and friendship was formed, but only time will tell on trade," on April 8, 2017.

'Sleepy Eyes' Chuck Todd

President Trump was not April Foolin' around in

President Trump was not April Foolin' around in a morning tweet that dusted off a before-used diss against Chuck Todd of "Meet the Press": "Sleepy Eyes." While on the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump mocked the journalist's political savvy in a July 6, 2016, tweet, writing, "Sleepy eyes Chuck Todd, a man with so little touch for politics, is at it again. He could not have watched my standing ovation speech in N.C."

Trump's SE reprisal surfaced on April 1, 2017, the morning after Todd did a "MTP" segment on the ongoing investigation into the Russian hacking scandal, bringing on former Obama press secretary Josh Earnest. Trump tweeted: "When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?"

Todd took the insult in stride in an April 1 tweet of his own: "For those wondering, I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the #msstate upset of UConn. #cowbell. Don't feel sleepy at all though."

'The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world'

It wouldn't be a week in Trump news

It wouldn't be a week in Trump news if there wasn't a mention of the "dishonest" media.

On Thursday, March 30, 2017, Trump took aim at a target he appears partial to: The New York Times.

"The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change libel laws?" Trump tweeted.

The tweet linked to an article from the New York Post in which the author admits to canceling his subscription to the newspaper "because I felt the paper had become ethically challenged in its coverage of the presidential election."

Trump also attacked the media a day earlier, in a vague tweet complaining that "certain media" cover his administration "viciously."

'See how viciously and inaccurately my administration is covered by certain media!'

"If the people of our great country could only see how viciously and inaccurately my administration is covered by certain media!" Trump tweeted on March 29, 2017.

But the president didn't say what specific information was inaccurate. Instead, he also tweeted about the New York Times, saying the paper had apologized to its subscribers after the election because it was "so wrong." The letterthe Times had sent was not an apology. Instead it promised to "rededicate" itself to "report America and the world honestly, without fear or favor, striving always to understand and reflect all political perspectives and life experiences in the stories that we bring to you."

'ObamaCare will explode'

A day after Republicans withdrew their health care

A day after Republicans withdrew their health care bill from consideration in the House of Representatives, Trump insisted that Obamacare was still unacceptable.

"ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!" Trump tweeted on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Republicans had tried (and failed) to repeal and replace Obamacare on Friday, but the legislation lacked enough votes to pass in the House, so party leaders pulled the bill instead of allowing a vote to take place.

Rather than blame party leadership, Trump said on Friday that it was the Democrats who were to blame. And on Sunday, he also threw some shade at the Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans in the House that opposed the Obamacare-repeal bill.

"Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!" he tweeted.

Shortly after Trump's tweet, Mark Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, said he had not given up on reviving a plan to repeal Obamacare, despite many Republicans signaling that they were moving on to tax reform.

"I fully expect that what we're going to see is not only a real tax reform, but other measures that come along. And I still believe that there is a good chance, if moderates and conservatives can come together, that we repeal and replace Obamacare, bring premiums down, cover more people," Meadows said in an interview on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

'Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews'

Trump encouraged his Twitter followers to watch

Trump encouraged his Twitter followers to watch "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on Saturday night, without offering a reason for why he wanted them to watch the show.

"Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M.," he wrote on March 25, 2017.

Host Jeanine Pirro opened the show by slamming House Speaker Paul Ryan, saying he should step down because of the House's failure to pass the GOP health care bill. "Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the House," Pirro said. "He failed to deliver the votes on his health care bill."

Some quickly wondered if the president agreed with Pirro because of his earlier tweet, but in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said the president doesn't want Ryan to step down.

"I think it was more coincidental," he said about the tweet. "He doesn't blame Paul Ryan."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also said Trump just "wanted to show support of her show."

'Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign'

The directors of the FBI and NSA broke

The directors of the FBI and NSA broke their silence about investigations into Trump's campaign and its ties to Russia during a rare open congressional intelligence committee hearing on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Ahead of the hearing, the president commented on Twitter by writing, "The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!"

Trump suggested in a second tweet that they turn the focus of their hearing.

"The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now," he wrote.

Trump continued his Twitter rant with a third tweet, this time accusing former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of having her own ties to Russia.

"What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?" he tweeted.

The tweet appears to suggest that Clinton's campaign had its own contact with Russians, separate from the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, and that the DNC would not allow the FBI to investigate those alleged connections.

The DNC has not yet returned a request for comment regarding Trump's allegations.

'Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again...their election polls were a WAY OFF'

Sandwiched between a three-tweet rant about the open

Sandwiched between a three-tweet rant about the open congressional intelligence committee hearing on his campaign's possible ties to Russia and claims of wiretapping conducted by the Obama administration, Trump took a shot at CNN's polling.

"Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox," Trump tweeted on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Although the president suggested that CNN had taken a break from polling after the presidential election, the news network has continued to issue polls regularly, including one released on March 6, on whether a special prosecutor should investigate the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia.

'I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel'

Trump tweeted that he and German Chancellor Angela

Trump tweeted that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a "great meeting," despite what the media reported.

"Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!" he wrote on March 18, 2017.

Multiple reports called the meeting "awkward," saying the leaders' body language was impersonal.

Trump was also criticized for saying the two of them have both been wiretapped by the U.S. government. "As far as wiretapping, I guess, by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps," Trump said at the news conference after the meeting.

Merkel looked bewildered after the comment and made no remarks on the topic. In 2013, it was revealed that the United States may have monitored Merkel's mobile phone, but Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped has not been supported by any evidence. Both FBI Director James Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have said it did not happen.

'Jail time!' for Snoop Dogg

Following the release of a music video in

Following the release of a music video in which Snoop Dogg fires a fake gun at a clown dressed as Trump, the president tweeted that there would have been an "outcry" if the person depicted in the video had been former President Barack Obama.

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"

Everyone in the video appears with clown makeup, except Snoop Dogg. The song and video make a statement about police brutality, alluding to the fatal shooting of Philando Castile in Minnesota in July 2016. It also shows the clown dressed as Trump at a "Clown House" press conference with the text, "Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs."

"Does anybody really believe that a reporter ... 'went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns?"

Trump tweeted a response to the reveal of

Trump tweeted a response to the reveal of two pages of his 2005 tax return, which was shown to the public by MSNBC and other news outlets on March 14, 2017. On MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Maddow revealed that she had received the documents from journalist David Cay Johnston, who said he received them in his mail.

"Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, 'went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!" Trump tweeted March 15, 2017.

Johnston -- who is the author of a book about Trump -- said he didn't know who sent him the pages of the return. One of the pages had the words "client copy" on it, so it is not believed that it was leaked by the IRS. Johnson even said it is possible the president sent the documents himself. "Donald has a long history of leaking material about himself when he thinks it's in his interest," he said on "The Rachel Maddow Show."

'Be nice, you will do much better!'

After Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, spoke

After Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, spoke on multiple media outlets, Trump tweeted that the media should be nicer to his representatives.

"It is amazing how rude much of the media is to my very hard working representatives. Be nice, you will do much better!" he wrote on March 13, 2017.

Trump wasn't specific about which media outlets he was referring to, but Conway had appeared on ABC, CNN and NBC that morning. Multiple interviewers pushed Conway to clarify a statement she made in an interview with the Record, a New Jersey paper, when she answered a question about Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped with a generic remark about the many ways people can be surveilled, including through microwaves.

The networks also questioned her about the Republican replacement for Obamacare and why the president believed in the most recent jobs report after previously calling them "phony."

Rand Paul 'knows Obamacare is a disaster!'

Amid backlash from some conservative groups over a

Amid backlash from some conservative groups over a House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that was unveiled by Republicans on Monday, March 6, 2017, Trump tweeted at Sen. Rand Paul, apparently trying to coax him into supporting the legislation.

"I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster!" Trump wrote on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Paul has been among a group of conservative lawmakers who are unhappy with the House GOP's replacement for Obamacare. In a series of tweets Tuesday, Paul called the legislation "Obamacare Lite" and said it would not pass.

Democrats have also denounced the proposal, arguing it would take away health insurance from millions of Americans and benefit the rich.

'Just another terrible decision!'

Trump wrote a tweet criticizing former President Barack

Trump wrote a tweet criticizing former President Barack Obama's decision to release prisoners from Guantanamo Bay detention camp on March 7, 2017, but his facts were a bit off.

"122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision!" his tweet said.

According to a report from the Director of National Intelligence, 122 former Guantanamo Bay prisoners were confirmed to be reengaged in terrorism as of July 2016, but the majority of them were not released under Obama's administration. The report said 113 were released during former President George W. Bush's presidency while only 9 were released during Obama's presidency.

"Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped'"

On March 4, Trump repeatedly tweeted accusations that

On March 4, Trump repeatedly tweeted accusations that former President Barack Obama had tapped his phones during the campaign.

"Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Trump tweeted, without providing any evidence or disclosing how he "found out" about the accusation.

"Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!" he asked on Twitter shortly after.

He added: "I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!"

In another tweet on the subject, Trump made a comparison to President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!" he tweeted.

It's unclear what information Trump is referring to in the series of tweets, but it was reported in February that U.S. intelligence agencies had intercepted calls between Trump's inner circle and Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, amid an investigation into Russian interference with the election. That topic has been in the headlines again this week after it was reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had met with a Russian ambassador, despite denying contact with the country's officials during his confirmation hearings.

'Sad end to a great show'

Wiretapping wasn't the only thing on Trump's mind

Wiretapping wasn't the only thing on Trump's mind March 4: He also weighed in on actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's departure from "The Celebrity Apprentice."

"Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the 'Apprentice,' he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show," Trump wrote.

Schwarzenegger, however, said he left the show because he didn't want to deal with its "baggage." The actor also tweeted a response to Trump, writing, "You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker."

'Jeff Sessions is an honest man'

Trump defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a

Trump defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a series of tweets on March 2, 2017 after reports surfaced about Sessions meetings with the Russian ambassador before the 2016 presidential election. Some are accusing Sessions of lying under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing when he said he did not "have communications with the Russians" during the campaign, but Sessions argues that he interpreted the question as whether or not he met with the ambassador about the campaign, which he says he didn't. His argument hasn't convinced Democrats and others.

But the president took to Twitter to turn the blame on the Democrats, which he has done after other reports about his aides and surrogates and their communications with Russian officials.

"Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional," Trump wrote. "This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality.

"The real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total 'witch hunt!'" he continued, trying once again to make the news about the "illegal leaks" and not about why multiple people close to him met with the Russian ambassador before he became president.

'FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth'

Just hours after barring major news outlets --

Just hours after barring major news outlets -- including the New York Times, CNN and Politico -- from a White House media briefing, Trump offered an apparent explanation for the decision on Twitter.

"FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad!" Trump tweeted on Feb. 24, 2017.

Press secretary Sean Spicer did not offer an explanation as to why certain news outlets were not allowed into the off-camera briefing held in his office.

After learning that some reporters were not allowed entry, reporters for The Associated Press and Time Magazine walked out in protest. The move also drew sharp criticism from those who were barred.

"Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties," Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times, said in a statement. "We strongly protest the exclusion of The New York Times and the other news organizations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest."

'People who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally'

Amid anti-Trump protests in cities around the country

Amid anti-Trump protests in cities around the country as well as demonstrations at town-hall-style events held by members of Congress this week, the president suggested his supporters throw their own rally.

"Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!," he tweeted on Feb. 25, 2017.

Trump has previously suggested that angry constituents at town-hall events were "paid" or that the protests were planned by "liberal activists."

"FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers'"

Trump took to Twitter to attack the FBI

Trump took to Twitter to attack the FBI and accuse the agency of not being able to stop leakers on Feb. 24, 2017.

"The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers' that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even ... find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW," he wrote.

The tweets followed a CNN report that the FBI had refused a White House request to publicly deny recent stories about Trump's campaign having contacts with Russian officials before the election. The request reportedly came as the bureau continues its investigations related to Russia's interference in the presidential election.

'So-called angry crowds ... planned out by liberal activists'

Following reports of protests at a number of

Following reports of protests at a number of Republican town hall events during the first weeklong recess of the new Congress, Trump weighed in on what he thought of the demonstrations.

"The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!" he wrote on Feb. 21, 2017.

The president wrote his tweet shortly after a Fox News segment that said "some of the chaos from GOP town hall meetings is very well-choreographed by the liberal activists that helped get Barack Obama elected president." The segment spoke about the Organizing for Action's "Congressional Recess Toolkit," which gives advice and tips about preparing questions and attending town hall events. While the tool kit is posted online, the Fox News segment did not provide evidence that any specific protest was directly organized by Organizing for Action.

Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa, who was among the lawmakers met with protesters, disagreed with the president. "I want to make clear it's all legitimate," he told reporters Tuesday. "If Hillary Clinton had been elected president, there'd be people from the conservative end of the spectrum to probably be doing the same thing."

'Immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!'

Two days after falsely suggesting there was an

Two days after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Sweden, Trump lashed out at the media for allegedly making the country's immigration policies appear more successful than they have been.

"Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!" Trump tweeted on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

The tweet stems from comments Trump made at a rally in Florida Saturday that suggested Sweden was having serious problems with immigrants. However, no specific immigration-related incident has occurred in Sweden. Trump's statements prompted the country to reach out to the State Department for clarification.

The president then took to Twitter on Sunday to explain he was referring to a story that was broadcast on Fox News regarding immigration-related crime problems in Sweden.

"My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden," he said.

According to official statistics, Sweden's crime rate has fallen since 2005, even as the country has accepted hundreds of thousands of immigrants from countries, including Syria and Iraq.

'The enemy of the American People!'

Hours after a speech in an airplane hangar

Hours after a speech in an airplane hangar in South Carolina and a day after a combative press conference, Trump went even further in his criticism of the media on Twitter, deeming them "the enemy of the American People!"

"The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!" he tweeted.

That tweet was preceded by a similar tweet that was posted and deleted, but not before scores of people noticed and took screenshots.

The previous version read: "The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @CNN, @NBCNews and many more) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people. SICK!"

'Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference'

The morning after he held a 77-minute news

The morning after he held a 77-minute news conference that was meant to announce his new pick for labor secretary but turned into another attack on the media, Trump tweeted a "thank you" for the nice comments about it.

"Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference yesterday. Rush Limbaugh said one of greatest ever. Fake media not happy!" he wrote on Feb. 17, 2017.

On his radio show, Limbaugh said, "this was one of the most effective press conferences I've ever seen."

"When I say 'effective,' I'm talking about rallying people who voted for him to stay with him," Limbaugh said.

Other reports on the press conference called it "heated," "combative," "erratic," and "contentious."

'The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers!'

After reports of Trump's campaign making contact with

After reports of Trump's campaign making contact with Russian officials ahead of the election, Trump attacked the people who he thinks leaked the information to the media. In a tweet on Feb. 16, 2017, he called them "low-life leakers."

"The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!" he wrote. The tweet just before said, "Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!"

The day before, Trump accused the the NSA and FBI of being responsible for the leaks, but it's not known who the sources cited in various reports are.

"The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!" Trump wrote.

"Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia," another tweet read.

Meanwhile, the FBI is still investigating people close to Trump, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and their ties to Russia.

'The fake news media is going crazy'

Trump also attacked the media in a tweet

Trump also attacked the media in a tweet on Feb. 15, 2017, after the reports about his campaign's contacts with Russian officials.

"The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!" Trump wrote.

"This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign," another tweet read.

The next day, Trump wrote, "FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and 'sources,' is far more effective than the discredited Democrats -- but they are fading fast!"

Trump hasn't provided any evidence to prove the reports about his campaign and Russian officials wrong, and the earlier reports about Michael Flynn's calls with the Russian ambassador were accurate.

'Why are there so many illegal leaks'

Trump did not directly comment about the resignation

Trump did not directly comment about the resignation of his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on the morning of Feb. 14, 2017. But he did tweet about what he called "illegal leaks" from officials in Washington.

"The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?" Trump wrote.

The message came after a number of news outlets, citing unnamed U.S. officials, reported that Flynn had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with a Russian ambassador before the president's inauguration. Flynn denied speaking about the sanctions, but later resigned on Feb. 13, 2017, saying he gave Vice President Mike Pence "incomplete information" about the conversation.

'Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez...out of prison immediately'

"Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner & husband of @liliantintori (just met w/ @marcorubio) out of prison immediately," Trump tweeted on Feb. 15, 2017.

Lopez is a political opposition leader in Venezuela who was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of inciting anti-government protests back in 2014.

Lopez's wife, Lilian Tintori, and Sen. Marco Rubio held a meeting with Trump earlier in the day.

Venezuelan officials have yet to respond to Trump's tweet.

'The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story'

"The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story saying 'Mr.Xi has not spoken to Mr. Trump since Nov.14.' We spoke at length yesterday!" Trump tweeted on Feb. 10, 2017.

The New York Times article, however, was accurate in its reporting.

The article, published on Feb. 9, leads with Trump's discussion with China's president before saying, "The concession was clearly designed to put an end to an extended chill in the relationship between China and the United States. Mr. Xi, stung by Mr. Trump's unorthodox telephone call with the president of Taiwan in December and his subsequent assertion that the United States might no longer abide by the One China policy, had not spoken to Mr. Trump since Nov. 14, the week after he was elected.

It's not clear, but it is possible the president was citing a version of the Times' article that was published before he spoke with China's president Thursday night.

'SEE YOU IN COURT'

"SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" Trump tweeted on Feb. 9, 2017.

The tweet was in response to a ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a suspension of the president's executive order temporarily banning refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump later told reporters the court's decision was a "political decision" and that he believes his administration will ultimately prevail.

The U.S. Supreme Court will likely determine the case's final outcome.

'Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom'

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" Trump tweeted on Feb. 8, 2017.

The remark came after Nordstrom said it would not buy the new season of Ivanka Trump's brand. The department store said the decision was "based on the brand's performance."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended Trump's tweet during a press briefing later Wednesday, saying Nordstrom's decision was a politically motivated attack.

"I think this was less about his family's business than an attack on his daughter," Spicer said.

Nordstrom released a statement on Wednesday, reiterating that its decision was based on the brand's performance.

"Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn't make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now," the retailer told Reuters.

Shares for Nordstrom rose 4.1 percent following Trump's tweet.

'Obstruction by Democrats!'

Trump tweeted his frustration that all of his

Trump tweeted his frustration that all of his Cabinet nominees had not been confirmed by the Senate as of Feb. 7, 2017. He claimed that the confirmations were taking longer than any other Cabinet confirmations in history, but according to Senate records, in 2009, all of President Barack Obama's Cabinet nominees were not confirmed until April 28.

"It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!" Trump wrote.

Senate Democrats have delayed votes on some of Trump's nominees and the confirmations could ultimately take longer than they did for past presidents, but as of Feb. 8, it is not the longest delay in history.

For a closer look at how Trump's Cabinet confirmations compare with past Cabinets, see this graphic by the Wall Street Journal.

'Any negative polls are fake news'

The president claimed that negative polls are

The president claimed that negative polls are "fake news" on Feb. 6, 2017. He didn't specify which polls he was referring to, but a CNN/ORC poll, released on Feb. 3, said 53 percent of Americans oppose Trump's executive order baring refugees and immigrants from seven countries.

"Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting," he tweeted.

Trump also didn't provide proof of polls that show support for security and extreme vetting.

'The opinion of this so-called judge ... is ridiculous'

Trump went on a tweeting rampage after a

Trump went on a tweeting rampage after a federal judge blocked his ban on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries on Feb. 3, 2017.

Trump attempted to belittle the action of U.S. District Judge James Robart, whom he referred to as a "so-called judge," and his constitutional right to check the actions of the executive branch. The president failed to provide any evidence for his claims that, without the ban, "very bad and dangerous people" will be "pouring into" the United States.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" he wrote on Feb. 4.

"Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision," another tweet read. He also went on to say the country should blame the judge if something bad happens. "Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!"

'Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job'

"Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice ... but at least he tried hard!" Trump tweeted on Feb. 3, 2017.

The tweet came after a back and forth between Trump and Schwarzenegger. Trump had criticized the former California governor and his new show, "The New Celebrity Apprentice" at a prayer service on Feb. 2. "The ratings went right now the tubes, it's been a total disaster," Trump said. "I want to just pray for Arnold if we can -- for those ratings."

Schwarzenegger responded by suggesting that he and Trump trade places. "Hey Donald, I have a great idea: Why don't we switch jobs?" he said. "You take over TV because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, so then people can finally sleep comfortably again."

'NO FEDERAL FUNDS?'

The president threatened to take away federal funding

The president threatened to take away federal funding from the University of California, Berkeley, after it canceled an appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor of the far-right website Breitbart News, following protests on campus. Demonstrators had set fires and thrown objects at buildings during the protest.

"If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?" Trump tweeted Feb. 2, 2017.

Yiannopoulos is a supporter of Trump, and has been criticized for making comments seen as racist and sexist.

The University of California, Berkeley, is a public university.

'Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE'

"Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!" Trump tweeted on Feb. 2, 2017. Iran said the test did not breach the Iran Nuclear Deal or any UN resolutions, but Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said the launch violated a resolution that prohibits Iran from carrying out any activity related to ballistic missiles that can deliver nuclear weapons.

Trump has been a harsh critic of the Iran Nuclear Deal, calling it a "terrible deal" in a recent tweet.

'I will study this dumb deal'

Trump called refugees

Trump called refugees "illegal immigrants," said a resettlement agreement with Australia is a "dumb deal" and exaggerated the number of refugees included in the deal in a tweet on Feb. 1, 2017.

"Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!" Trump tweeted.

The president was referring to the deal, agreed to by former President Barack Obama, with Australia to resettle up to 1,250 refugees, primarily from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, who are currently in Australia's processing centers on Pacific islands. Australia would then resettle refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had said just days before that the Trump administration agreed to honor the deal.

'Bad people'

The president started of a new month with

The president started of a new month with a message about semantics.

"Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!" Trump tweeted on the morning of Feb. 1, 2017, in reference to his executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump himself had used the b-word on Jan. 30, when he tweeted that, "If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the 'bad' would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad 'dudes' out there!"

'Fake Tears Chuck Schumer'

Following a rally led by Democrats at the

Following a rally led by Democrats at the Supreme Court, meant to protest Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, the president pointed out the technical difficulties at the rally.

"Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!" he wrote on Jan. 31, 2017. Reports of the rally say the microphone at the lectern was not working well and most of the crowd couldn't hear the legislators speak.

Trump said earlier Monday that he thought Schumer's tears, while speaking about the president's ban on refugees, were fake.

He also criticized the Democrats for not yet approving his nominee for attorney general and others. "When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn't work!" he tweeted. The Senate Judiciary Committee was set to vote on whether or not to recommend Sen. Jeff Sessions for the role of attorney general on Jan. 31.

"A lot of bad 'dudes' out there!"

Following protests against his ban on immigrants from

Following protests against his ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, Trump defended the ban and blamed airport confusion on the protesters, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Delta Air Lines. "Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,.....protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!" the president wrote on Jan. 30, 2017.

Multiple reports, however, noted that the Department of Homeland Security struggled to interpret and implement Trump's order. A main source of confusion was the lack of clarity over green card holders, who are legal citizens, from the countries included in the ban. Trump also did not provide evidence of the number of people detained over the weekend.

Following the above tweet, Trump wrote, "There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!"

"If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the 'bad' would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad 'dudes' out there!" he added in another tweet. This is a clear exaggeration, as it typically takes longer than a week to get tourist visas to enter the country.

Senators McCain and Graham are 'always looking to start World War III'

The president accused senators John McCain and Lindsey

The president accused senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham of "looking to start World War III" in a pair of tweets on Jan. 29, 2017, after the two issued a statement criticizing Trump's ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong - they are sadly weak on immigration. The two......Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III," Trump tweeted.

McCain and Graham had said they fear the order will actually help terrorists recruit more people.

"We fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism," the statement said. "Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred. This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country."

'Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough'

"Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!" Trump tweeted on Jan. 27, 2017, a day after he encouraged the country's president to cancel their scheduled meeting if he was unwilling to pay for the wall along the border.

"The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers...of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting," he wrote the day before.

The meeting between the two leaders was canceled shortly after Trump's tweets. Trump had signed an executive order to design and construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border on Jan. 25, 2017, and Republican leaders have said they will go ahead with funding for its construction.

'At least 3,000,000 votes were illegal'

Trump claimed that 3 million votes in the

Trump claimed that 3 million votes in the 2016 election were illegal in a tweet on Jan. 27, 2017. "Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better!" he wrote.

VoteStand is an "election fraud reporting app," created by a man named Gregg Phillips, who claims there were millions of illegal voters. No official voting data, however, backs up Phillips' claim. State officials and top lawmakers have repeatedly said no evidence suggests there was voter fraud.

Despite this, the president called for an investigation into election voter fraud. "I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and .... even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!" he wrote.

Trump won the electoral vote with 304 votes but lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million.

"If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible

"If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!" Trump tweeted on Jan. 24, 2017. The president's tweet came after a segment on Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor," during which host Bill O'Reilly discussed whether or not Trump can override local authorities in Illinois and Chicago to combat the crimes. The statistics Trump used in the tweet were shown on the "The O'Reilly Factor" segment and reported in a Chicago Tribune article on Jan. 23. (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

'Why didn't [the protesters] vote?'

On Trump's first full day in office on

On Trump's first full day in office on Jan. 21, 2017, Americans gathered in protest throughout the country over the president's rhetoric and policy positions. The star-studded Women's March on Washington and its sister marches in several major cities nationwide and around the world collectively drew an estimated 5 million demonstrators, according to organizers.

Trump himself remained silent on the protests, although White House spokesman Sean Spicer said official numbers for the Women's March on Washington would not be released by the National Park Service, which runs the National Mall, because the agency no longer estimates crowd sizes. Organizers for the D.C. march said there were about 500,000 in attendance, according to published reports. Trump broke his silence the day after the march with comments posted to Twitter.

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly," the president tweeted from his personal account on Jan. 22, 2017.

About an hour after the tweets, Trump returned to clarify his position on the protests, which were largely peaceful.

"Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views," he tweeted.

John Lewis 'boycotted Bush 43 also'

Trump called out Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) for

Trump called out Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) for incorrectly saying that Trump's inauguration will be the first he has missed as a congressman.

"John Lewis said about my inauguration, 'It will be the first one that I've missed.' WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he 'thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president.' Sound familiar! WP," Trump wrote on Jan. 17, 2017.

According to reports, Lewis did in fact boycott George W. Bush's inauguration in 2001.

Days earlier, Trump had slammed Lewis when he said Trump was not a "legitimate president." Trump tweeted, "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk -- no action or results. Sad!"

Was John Brennan 'the leaker of Fake News?'

After outgoing CIA director John Brennan said he

After outgoing CIA director John Brennan said he doesn't think Trump has a "full understanding of Russian capabilities" and warned him to watch what he says publicly in an interview with Fox News, Trump took to Twitter to respond.

".@FoxNews 'Outgoing CIA Chief, John Brennan, blasts Pres-Elect Trump on Russia threat. Does not fully understand.' Oh really, couldn't do much worse - just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News?" Trump wrote in multiple tweets on Jan. 15, 2017.

The back and forth came after reports that Russia has compromising information on Trump, which he called "fake news." In a tweet days before, Trump criticized the intelligence community for allowing the allegations to leak and asked if we are "living in Nazi Germany."

