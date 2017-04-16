President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to question the legitimacy of the Tax March the day before, which called on him to release his tax returns.

The nationwide protest had tens of thousands of participants in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and dozens of other cities.

But the president repeated an unsubstantiated claim that protesters are paid to be at rallies like the Tax March. He previously accused demonstrators at Republican town hall events of being paid and called participants in protests after the election “professional protesters, incited by the media.”

This is just the latest controversial tweet the president has sent out. He has recently tweeted about the tense relationship between Russia and the United States, as well as China and North Korea.

