President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that transgender individuals will be banned from joining the U.S. military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

The Pentagon had lifted the ban on transgender men and women serving openly in the military in June 2016.

