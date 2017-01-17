President-elect Donald Trump tweeted at the wrong Ivanka Monday night in a message complimenting his eldest daughter.

Trump reposted a Tweet from the handle @drgoodspine, which has since been made private.

“@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class,” the tweet said.

But Trump failed to correct the error in the message. Ivanka Trump’s Twitter handle is @IvankaTrump, not @Ivanka.

Ivanka Majic, the user with the handle @Ivanka, responded to Trump’s tweet, encouraging the president-elect to take more “care on Twitter.” She also took the opportunity to suggest that Trump learn more about climate change.

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

Majic lives in England, according to her Twitter profile, and it apparently isn’t the first time someone has mixed up her profile with Ivanka Trump’s.

“Too many Twitter notifications meant for Ivanka Trump rather than me. I fear it will only get worse,” she wrote in February 2016.

Some other users caught onto the recent mistake. One tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine @ivanka Ivanka Majic from Brighton, England, is a wonderful woman. You’re right. RIP her mentions though.”