WASHINGTON - White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Monday defended his statement that President Donald Trump's inauguration was the most-watched ever, citing viewership on television and other media and insisting that "our intention is never to lie to you."

"I believe that we have to be honest with the American people. I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts," Spicer told a news briefing. "I'm going to come out here and tell you the facts as I know them. And if we make a mistake, we'll do our best to correct it," he added.

Spicer had been sharply criticized for his comments on Saturday by media, which noted photographs from former President Barack Obama's first inauguration showed much larger crowds than Trump drew on Friday.