President-elect Donald Trump wished everyone, including his “many enemies,” a happy new year on Saturday.

He also included “those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do.”

Trump ended the 8 a.m. tweet with “Love!”

The president-elect didn’t specify who his enemies were in the tweet, but a look at his Twitter account gives some clues as to who he may be referring to.

Just the day before, he tweeted, “Russians are playing @CNN and @NBCNews for such fools - funny to watch, they don't have a clue! @FoxNews totally gets it!” He has also recently criticized President Barack Obama and the United Nations.

Trump is spending New Year’s Eve at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.