President-elect Donald Trump has chosen native New Yorker (and billionaire) Vincent Viola as his nominee for secretary of the Army.

Viola, 60, is a former U.S. Army infantry officer and the founder of several companies including the high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial.

“Whether it is his distinguished military service or highly impressive track record in the world of business, Vinnie has proved throughout his life that he knows how to be a leader and deliver major results in the face of any challenge,” Trump said in a statement released on Dec. 19. “He is a man of outstanding work ethic, integrity and strategic vision, with an exceptional ability to motivate others.”

As Army secretary, Viola would oversee 473,000 active duty soldiers.

Trump said Americans should have “great confidence” in Viola to keep the U.S. and its Army troops safe.

Viola was born in Brooklyn Born in Brooklyn and raised in an Italian immigrant family, Viola was encouraged to join the military after seeing his father serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was the first in his family to attend college; he graduated from West Point in 1977 and New York Law School in 1983. Viola lives in New York City with his wife Teresa.

He founded Virtu Financial Viola is the founder and current executive chairman of Virtu Financial, which launched in 2008. He's also the former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, where he began his financial services career, and is known as a leader in electronic trading.

Viola co-owns the Florida Panthers In addition to his many other business ventures, including Pioneer Futures and the Independent Bank Group, Viola and Virtu CEO Douglas Cifu bought the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League in 2013.

He helped establish a counterterrorism center After the 9/11 terror attacks, Viola helped found the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point. The center, which is privately funded and works independently from the academy, aims to research, teach and advise on the topics of counterterrorism policy and strategy.