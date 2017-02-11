Several immigrant-rights groups are calling for an end to the NYPD's broken-windows policy.

The groups, which include ICE FREE NYC, the Coalition To End Broken Windows and Black Alliance for Just Immigration, will hold a rally in Washington Square Park on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Broken-windows policing targets small crimes on the theory that it will prevent bigger ones from happening. But advocates are concerned that the policy will put immigrants in danger under the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 25 that calls for the removal of undocumented immigrants who have been convicted or charged with "any criminal offense."

“The start of a deportation begins with an NYPD officer on the block -- whether it happened 20 years ago or it happens tomorrow," Marlene Ramos, an activist with the coalition of immigrant groups, said in a statement.

Around 1,000 people have said they will attend the rally, according to the Facebook page.