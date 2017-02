WASHINGTON - Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch was not commenting on President Donald Trump's tweets when he told a senator that attacks on the judiciary were demoralizing, but rather making a "generalization,” the White House said.

"The judge was very clear that he was not commenting on any specific matter," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters. "You can't then take that and equate it back to the specific."

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said on Wednesday that Gorsuch had told him Trump's comments on Twitter criticizing the judiciary were "disheartening and demoralizing." Trump on Thursday said Gorsuch's comments had been misrepresented.