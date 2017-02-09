White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions from reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

Comments

More like this

MTA subways, buses and rails will likely be MTA service changes caused by snow A man on the Upper East Side died Cops: Man shoveling snow dies after fall through window Snow and holidays have their perks, like not Alternate side parking suspended Thursday to Saturday

Comments