A man parked illegally at Kennedy Airport was arrested Tuesday night after showing police phony identification and claiming to be on official New York City Fire Department business, officials said.

Port Authority police said their officer recognized Jose A. Vasquez, 51, from an earlier incident involving illegal solicitation of taxi fares and arrested him on charges of criminal personation, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal trespass and a parking violation.

The officer approached Vasquez about 8:40 p.m. as he sat in his 2017 Toyota Sienna in a No Standing area in front of Terminal 8. A placard on his dashboard read: “Fire Dept. City NY,” and he showed the officer a phony fire department identification card and shield, police said.

The car was impounded and Vasquez was awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, police said.