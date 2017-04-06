NYC Pride is proud, resolute and ready to fight.

The group announced the four grand marshals for the 48th NYC Pride March, to be held June 25, with a statement Thursday that said the LGBT community is “under attack by a hostile political environment.”

Leading the way will be Brooke Guinan, a 29-year-old who was the first openly trans firefighter with the FDNY; Krishna Stone, community relations director of the Gay Men’s Health Crisis; and Geng Le, an ex-cop and founder of Blued, one of the most popular social networking apps for gay men.

The final force front and center at the march will be a group that is already very active in the legal battle against the Trump administration, the American Civil Liberties Union. A spokeswoman for NYC Pride said that a representative of the ACLU would participate in the march but one had not been designated.

“In the social and political turmoil brought by the current administration, the ACLU, Brooke, Krishna, and Geng represent the components of what will ultimately be a successful resistance movement,” march director Julian Sanjivan said in a statement. “Our 2017 grand marshals are a snapshot of the numerous organizations, individuals, and philanthropists that will lead us through this unprecedented time in our nation.”