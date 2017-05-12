A group of women were caught stealing more than 20 turtles from Prospect Park Lake and stashing them into plastic bags, according to officials and a photo posted by an advocacy group.

The women were spotted “luring turtles out of the water” on May 3, at about 1:30 p.m., the group, W.I.L.D. for Prospect Park, said.

There were a total of nine bags of turtles with about 27 of the reptiles packed in. All of the turtles, which were a variety of red eared sliders, painted turtles and box turtles, were returned safely back to the lake, the parks department said.

One of the women was detained and issued a summons and a $1,000 fine, the parks department said. Three other women got away.

It is illegal to kill or harm animals in parks.