The NYPD increased security at mosques in the city, following a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City that killed six people and wounded eight on Sunday, police said.

“Critical Response Command personnel have been assigned to extended tour coverage at certain mosque locations,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The agency added it is monitoring the situation in Quebec. Canadian police say two suspects were arrested after the attack, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a “terrorist attack on Muslims.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday night, asking New Yorkers to be vigilant.

In another tweet, de Blasio wrote that New York City and the NYPD will protect Muslims. “We will fight all hatred an bias,” the mayor said.

NYPD is providing additional protection for mosques in the city. All New Yorkers should be vigilant. If you see something, say something. https://t.co/WazzPd7Z8O — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 30, 2017 To my fellow New Yorkers who are Muslim: New York City will protect you. The NYPD will protect you. We will fight all hatred and bias. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 30, 2017

Prior to the shooting, Trudeau said Canada would welcome refugees after President Donald Trump put a temporary ban on citizens, including refugees, from seven Muslim-majority countries.