A fast-moving house fire in Queens Village on April 23, 2017, killed five people, four of them children, police said. Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was the largest loss of life in a single fire in the city in two years.

The youngest victim was 2 years old, said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Two firefighters were hurt, but the injuries weren’t critical, officials said.

