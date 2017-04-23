Five people were killed in a four-alarm fire in Springfield Gardens, Queens, that was called in at 2:36 p.m., according to a law enforcement source.

The fire occurred in a multistory home at 112-16 208th St. and was “knocked down” relatively quickly, but had not been determined to be extinguished by 4 p.m., said a spokesman for the FDNY.

Thirty-nine units and 168 firefighters responded to the blaze, the spokesman said.

There was no information on whether firefighters had been injured, the spokesman said.