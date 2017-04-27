A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a Queens internet cafe Wednesday night after getting into a fight with a homeless man, police said.

Yangpu Fan, of Flushing, was with a group of friends playing a video game at the K&D internet Café on Union Street, near 39th Avenue, around 9 p.m., when they asked Paul Kim, 51, if he would move so they could add more players, police said.

When Kim refused, saying he was there first, the pair got into a heated argument. Kim then stabbed Fan twice in the right side of his body, according to police.

Fan’s friends rushed to his aid and brought him to NewYork Presbyterian/Queens around 9:43 p.m. The hospital then alerted police to the situation.

Fan later succumbed to his injuries Wednesday night, police said.

Meanwhile, police headed for the internet cafe to begin an investigation and found Kim still inside, an NYPD spokesman said. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

Kim, who has no known residence, was taken into custody and charged on Thursday with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.