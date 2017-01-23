The parents of a 5-year-old Queens boy -- who died after being found unconscious in the family’s home Sunday -- are being questioned in connection with his death, police said.

The boy, identified as Michael Guzman, was found unresponsive at his home on 109th Avenue in Jamaica at about 4:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Police said they are looking into whether there were past child abuse complaints at the home.

No arrests have been made.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.