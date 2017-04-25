Members of the family who perished in the massive fire in Queens Village Sunday will be laid to rest next week.

A representative from the New Greater Bethel Ministries in Queens Village confirmed the funeral would be held at the church.

A representative from City Councilman I. Daneek Miller’s office said it will take place on May 6.

Two-year-old Chayce Lipford, 10-year-old Rashawn Matthews, 16-year-old Jada Foxworth, 17 year-old Melody Edwards and 20-year-old Destiny Dones were all killed in the blaze that destroyed their two-story home on 208th Street.

Maurice Matthews, Chayce’s grandfather and Rashawn’s father, escaped the house and suffered injuries but survived.

It was not clear which victims would be laid to rest on May 6.

A GoFundMe fundraising site was set up to raise money for the children’s matriarch.