Ramarley Graham's mother spoke out a day after

Ramarley Graham's mother spoke out a day after the NYPD trial against the officer who fatally shot her son concluded. From left to right: Loyda Colon, co-director of the Justice Committee, Constance Malcolm, mother of Ramarley Graham, and attorney Royce Russell, discuss the departmental trial of Officer Richard Haste on Jan. 24, 2017, while sitting in front of video from the day Graham was killed. (Credit: Alison Fox)

Comments

More like this

Trump and his team have sparred with the Just the alternative facts, ma'am, from the first full day President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders What you need to know about executive actions Transit workshops will be held by city officials Pitch your transit ideas to the city at these workshops

Comments