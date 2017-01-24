The mother of Ramarley Graham, an unarmed black man killed in 2012, said on Tuesday she believes the NYPD glazed over certain aspects of the shooting, a day after the departmental trial against the police officer who shot him concluded.

Constance Malcolm argued video from outside their Bronx home demonstrated the department did not properly investigate the shooting, pointing to how quickly Graham’s body was removed. She also said she was disappointed that her mother and son, who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, were not mentioned during the departmental trial.

“They gave no time for any real investigation to go on, the medical examiner to come and do what needed to be done, all because they wanted to cover up everything that happened,” she said, speaking at the advocacy group Communities United for Police Reform’s office in Manhattan. “I want to make it clear to Commissioner [James] O’Neill: they need to be fired. They all need to be fired.”

Graham, 18, was killed in February 2012 after he was chased by officer Richard Haste into his Bronx apartment and shot as he tried to flush marijuana down a toilet.

The departmental trial follows a series of grand jury actions in state court and a federal investigation that concluded without any charges filed. Haste faces possible firing from the NYPD, but any discipline recommendation would ultimately be up to O’Neill to approve.

It could take several months for the deputy commissioner who presided over the case to make her recommendation to O’Neill.