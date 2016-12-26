The search is on for the man who shot rapper Troy Ave in Brooklyn Sunday night, his attorney and police said.

The Brooklyn rapper, whose real name is Roland Collins, was sitting in a red Maserati at the intersection of East 91st Street and Linden Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. when a man fired several rounds into the car, according to cops.

Collins was struck in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. He then crashed his vehicle into a parked car.

Collins was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center by private means and was last listed in fair condition, police said.

Collins’ attorney, Scott Leemon, said he was shot while on his way to visit family for Christmas. Leemon said Collins is expected to survive the shooting and claimed this was the second attempt on the rapper’s life.

“As we have said from the beginning – he is a victim,” Leemon said in an emailed statement. “We pray for his speedy recovery.”

Collins was arrested back in May following a gunfight inside Irving Plaza that killed Ronald McPhatter, 33, and injured several others. Collins was also injured in the shooting, police said.

He was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and menacing after he was caught on video firing shots inside the Manhattan venue, police said. However, he was not charged with McPhatter’s death, police said.

The shooting happened as hundreds of people waited for rapper T.I. to perform. Police said he was not involved in the shooting and was uninjured.

-With Newsday