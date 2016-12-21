New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill, center,

New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill, center, holds a news conference at police headquarters in Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. The city has seen a four percent reduction in the major seven felonies such as homicide and robbery to 98,000, with decreases in all areas except for felonious assault compared to 2015, officials said. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Comments

More like this

The first phase of the Second Avenue subway Cost of Second Avenue subway concerns experts Menachem Stark was abducted outside his office in 4th man charged in killing of Menachem Stark Julio Nivelo, also known as David Vargas, has NYPD identifies man who stole bucket of gold flakes

Comments