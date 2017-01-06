The death of Savyon Zabar on the Upper

The death of Savyon Zabar on the Upper West Side has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD said on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Credit: Theodore Parisienne)

Comments

More like this

IDNYC cardholder information will be retained by the Official: City won’t purge IDNYC cardholder data Donald Trump took aim at Trump slams Schwarzenegger over 'Apprentice' ratings Following a shootout on Staten Island, police recovered NYPD: 2 charged after SI police-involved shooting

Comments