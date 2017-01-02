This is why we can't have nice things.

The Second Avenue subway has been open to the public for barely 24 hours -- and some New Yorkers are already getting back to the city's favorite pastime: using Twitter to point out things that are wrong with their commute.

Sure, for a while, the subway stations were all shiny and new. There wasn't even garbage on the tracks! The public art glistened and gleamed. On New Year's Eve, being in a subway station was a privilege rather than a chore. People rejoiced.

But for some, the honeymoon phase was brief, and the novelty of a new (and massively expensive) subway line wore off quickly. In the cold hard light of New Year's Day, there was already trash on the trains.

There were out-of-service elevators. There were delays -- this is the MTA, after all. There were font nerds outraged by a lack of kerning. There was even a a comparison of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the facist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

Hey, it wouldn't be New York if we weren't nitpicking.