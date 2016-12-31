More than 2 million revelers are expected to converge on Times Square to usher in the New Year.

Throngs began entering the “Crossroads of the World” Saturday morning, hoping to grab a prime spot for the famed ball drop at midnight.

Security was already tight.

"We’ve been working on this plan since Jan. 2 of 2016 and we’re well prepared,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill on Saturday evening. “All New Yorkers should feel safe especially here in Times Square. It’s going to be the most protected place in this city.”

City officials are taking new measures to prevent a Nice or Berlin-style terror attack. As many as 150 trucks are expected to surround Times Square, including 65 sand-filled sanitation trucks, to stop anyone from driving into the crowd.

“Those sand trucks are crucial to our strategic approach this year,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier.

NYPD officials said there was no specific threat directed at Times Square, where New Year’s Eve festivities are televised worldwide.

“New Year’s Eve we expect as per usual, over a million people. I’m not quite sure why a million people want to stand in the freezing cold for long, long periods of time, but they do. And we will be ready for them,” de Blasio said.

Revelers will fill 65 pens stretching to 59th Street — each holding thousands of people.

Gloria Estefan, Gavin DeGraw and Mariah Carey are all expected to perform, officials said.

Plainclothes officers trained to detect suspicious behavior will mix into the crowd, while other officers armed with heavy weaponry, including the department’s anti-terror groups, the Strategic Response Group and the Critical Response Command, will be visible, NYPD officials said.

Police are requiring everyone entering Times Square to go through a metal detector and be screened for radiation. Umbrellas, alcohol and big bags are banned.

Officers are also planning to sweep nearby hotels, theaters and parking garages, officials said.

The estimated security cost for New Year’s Eve is $5.2 million, according to the NYPD.

Across the city, the NYPD has stepped up its sobriety checkpoints, Chief of Department Carlos Gomez said on Saturday at a news conference in Father Duffy Square. He urged partyers not to drink and drive.