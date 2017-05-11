A suspect wanted for the attack on a German tourist last week in Harlem was in custody on Thursday morning in Schenectady, New York, officials said.

Keon Robinson, 28, with a last known address in Brooklyn, was picked up by members of a Joint Fugitive Task Force and surrendered without incident, according to law enforcement officials. Task force members were bringing Robinson back to the city Thursday morning.

Robinson was wanted for questioning in the May 4 attack in Harlem on the German woman who he allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted. The attack on the tourist, who was in town to attend a conference, was captured on surveillance videos.

Robinson, a convicted sex offender, is believed to have been involved in two additional Manhattan robberies, one on April 24 and another on April 27, officials said.

“Keon Robinson is in custody,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said in a tweet Thursday morning. “Details to follow later today.”

Boyce on Monday called Robinson “a highly dangerous individual.” Police played a video showing part of the attack on the tourist, who was pummeled, sexually assaulted and lost some teeth, Boyce said.

The video also allegedly showed Robinson entering a Bronx Home Depot the day of the April 27 attack and robbery of a man at 70 W. 139th St. in Manhattan. The April 24 attack on a different woman took place at 4 a.m. near West 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue. Police believe Robinson grabbed the handbag of the woman, 35, and then struck her a number of times in the face. Robinson is then believed to have grabbed the woman’s groin, police said.

“He is a level three sex offender,” Boyce said of Robinson, noting that the suspect had ended his parole from an earlier conviction in January.

State records indicate that Robinson spent about eight years in state prison following his 2008 conviction in Brooklyn for first-degree robbery and sexual abuse, both felonies. Boyce said that Robinson was originally paroled last year, but violated the conditions of release and was sent back to prison for final discharge in January.

Boyce said Robinson is believed to have injured his hand in the attack on the tourist and left a trail of blood, including in a building he entered afterward.

“We have DNA from the elevator he went into on 147th Street,” said Boyce, adding that the genetic sample is being analyzed. It wasn’t known Monday night if the DNA sample matched Robinson’s genetic profile.