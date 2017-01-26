Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old Bronx man during a live-streamed anti-Trump protest in Queens, police said.

LaBeouf had been participating in the protest, repeating the words, “he will not divide us,” outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria for multiple days.

The dispute, which did not appear on the live stream, happened around 12:35 a.m. Thursday, police said. LaBeouf grabbed the other man’s scarf, scratched him in the face and pushed him to the ground, cops said.

The man refused medical attention, and it wasn’t immediately clear what the dispute was about.

LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault and issued a desk appearance. He was seen getting into a green taxi upon leaving the 114th precinct hours after the incident.

The actor launched the four-year live-streamed protest on Friday, the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. People are invited to appear on the live stream saying “he will not divide us,” to the camera.