Police say they’re looking for two men in connection with a shooting in Flatbush that left one man dead earlier this week.

The victim, Justin Hackley, 20, was shot twice — once in the neck and once in the chest — after a verbal dispute between his friend and two other men turned physical in front of a building at 533 Ocean Ave. around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, the NYPD said.

Hackley, a Clinton Hill resident, was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled and a firearm was recovered from the scene, cops said. Authorities took a 24-year-old man into custody, but no one has been charged in the killing, they said.

Police on Friday released surveillance footage of two men they’re considering persons of interest.

The first was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored pants. The second was wearing a black tank top, black pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.