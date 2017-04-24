Two people have been hospitalized after being shot outside of Battery Park on Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 3:17 p.m., a gunman opened fire, shooting a 32-year-old woman in her ankle and a 40-year-old man in his torso near 17 Battery Place, according to preliminary reports from an NYPD spokesman who cautioned that details could change as more information becomes available.

The woman was transported to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive, according to the police spokesman. The man was transported by private vehicle to Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn.

A 26-year-old man, who police described has a person of interest, has been detained and taken in for questions. An arrest has not yet been made, the spokesman said.