The shooting of a 12-year-old boy outside the Pink Houses in East New York Monday night was possibly gang related, police said.

The boy was shot in the ankle as he stood with his friends in a courtyard at about 10 p.m., police said. Investigators said initially he could have been hit by a stray bullet, but later determined that he was targeted.

The boy had told investigators that he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He reportedly didn’t even realize he was shot at first.

He tried to walk home across Linden Boulevard before his friends called 911. He was transported to Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition, cops said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.