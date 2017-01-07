Saturday, the city transformed into a winter wonderland.

By about 10 a.m. Jan. 7, most of us were able to look out our windows to see snow falling; and later in the day, it almost appeared to be moving sideways.

Some of us hit the parks to play, while others went about our mundane tasks as best we could, dressed in boots and heavy coats to protect ourselves against "feels like" temperatures in the teens.

Here, some scenes of the snowy white stuff from Jan. 7.

A man walks his dog along a snow-covered Brooklyn street on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) A man walks his dog along a snow-covered Brooklyn street on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Snowfall in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) Snowfall in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Snow falls in Sunset Park in Brooklyn on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Polly Higgins) Snow falls in Sunset Park in Brooklyn on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Polly Higgins)

A woman walks her dog through a snowy Sunset Park in Brooklyn on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Polly Higgins) A woman walks her dog through a snowy Sunset Park in Brooklyn on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Polly Higgins)

Children and adults play in the snow in a Brooklyn park on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Children and adults play in the snow in a Brooklyn park on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

A person sits in the snow in a Brooklyn park on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) A person sits in the snow in a Brooklyn park on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Snow falls in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Ariana DiValentino) Snow falls in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Ariana DiValentino)

People walk through the snow on a Brooklyn street on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) People walk through the snow on a Brooklyn street on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

People walk through the snow in a Brooklyn park on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) People walk through the snow in a Brooklyn park on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

People walk through the snow in a Brooklyn park on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) People walk through the snow in a Brooklyn park on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

People cross a snowy Brooklyn street on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) People cross a snowy Brooklyn street on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

A man carries his dog up snowy 43rd Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Polly Higgins) A man carries his dog up snowy 43rd Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Polly Higgins)

A delivery man rides his bike on a snow-covered Brooklyn street on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images North America / Spencer Platt) A delivery man rides his bike on a snow-covered Brooklyn street on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images North America / Spencer Platt)

Snow falls in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Ariana DiValentino) Snow falls in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Jan. 7, 2017. (Credit: Ariana DiValentino)