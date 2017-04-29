A robber wearing a Spider-Man mask has been connected to two heists in the Bronx and Harlem, according to NYPD.

In the most recent incident, the man walked into an HSBC Bank, 1 E. Fordham Rd., at 12:50 p.m. April 24 and handed a demand note to the teller, authorities said. When the teller obliged, he pulled a Spiderman mask over his face and fled with an unspecified amount of cash, they added.

A day earlier, at 10:15 a.m., a man in the same mask hit the East Harlem Pharmacy, 2371 Second Ave., jumping over the counter, threatening an employee with a boxcutter and demanding drugs, police said. The worker refused, and the suspect left empty-handed. It's not immediately clear what kind of drugs he was seeking.

Police released a surveillance image of the masked man on Friday. The robber is described as about 5-foot-5 and weighing 145 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and the superhero's mask.