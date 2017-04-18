After nearly three years of delays and construction, the notoriously bouncy bridge connecting Brooklyn Bridge Park, Squibb Park and nearby streets is finally back — but with a bit less spring in its step.

The improved 450-foot pedestrian bridge features reinforced structural elements, such as absorbing dampers and scaffolding, designed to address the misalignment and safety issues that closed the path in 2014. The $2.5 million reconstruction project, plagued with setbacks, began in January 2016.

When it first opened in 2013, the bridge offered a wavy walk between Brooklyn Heights and the green spaces, with views of the park and skyline. But all’s not lost: The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy assured the bridge’s fans that they will still feel a hint of the old signature sway.