Catherine and Philip Vetrano, parents of slain Queens

Catherine and Philip Vetrano, parents of slain Queens jogger Karina Vetrano, wait to speak at a special meeting of the New York State Commission on Forensic Science and its DNA subcommittee in Manhattan on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Comments

More like this

Protesters in Washington Square Park will call for Protesters call for end to broken-windows policy Chanel Lewis, left, was arrested Feb. 5, 2017, What we know about the Karina Vetrano case New York City organizations have planned protests against Your guide to anti-Trump protests planned around the city

Comments