Police are searching for a man, possibly armed, after a shootout with another man wearing a ballistic vest on Staten Island early Thursday morning, the NYPD said.

A uniformed sergeant and officer responded to a call about gunshots on Androvett Street, near Arthur Kill Road, at about 1:10 a.m., NYPD Chief Edward Delatorre said.

When they arrived, they saw two men, Delatorre said. One fled into the woods and the other began firing at the cops with a 9 mm Glock 26, he said. That man was wearing a heavy ballistic vest, he said.

The sergeant and officer fired back, hitting the man three times in the leg and once in the arm, Delatorre said. He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition.

The second man, however, ran away into the woods, Delatorre said. Police followed the man and recovered an AR 15 semi-automatic rifle and a hunting knife, Delatorre said. It was not clear if the man was still armed.

The 9 mm was also recovered, police said.

Cops describe the suspect at large as a 25-year-old man, wearing a brown canvass waist-length jacket.

The sergeant and officer were not injured in the shootout, police said.

This is the third police-involved shooting this week. Police fatally shot two men in separate incidents in Brooklyn on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.