Charges are pending against two men following a shootout with police on Staten Island early Thursday morning, the NYPD said.

Patrick Allen, 24, and Jonathan Derbyshire, 25, were spotted by a uniformed sergeant and officer responding to a call about gunshots on Androvette Street, near Arthur Kill Road, at about 1:10 a.m., police said.

As police approached, Derbyshire took off into the woods, police said. Allen, who was wearing a heavy ballistic vest, then pointed a 9 mm Glock 26 at the officers, police said.

The officers fired at Allen, hitting him three times in the leg and once in the arm, NYPD Assistant Chief Edward Delatorre said. He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition. The 9 mm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police had been searching for Derbyshire since the incident and said early Thursday they considered him “armed and dangerous” after they recovered an AR 15 semi-automatic rifle and a hunting knife they believe he dropped in the woods. He was later taken into police custody.

The sergeant and officer were not seriously injured in the shootout, police said.

It is not clear why the men were armed or what they had been shooting at before police arrived.

This is the third police-involved shooting this week. Police fatally shot two men in separate incidents in Brooklyn on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.