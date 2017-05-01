Two teens were taken into custody after they brought loaded guns into their Staten Island school on Monday, police said.

Officials at Curtis High School, located on Hamilton Avenue in St. George, were alerted to the two students - a 16-year-old who had a .22 caliber gun and an 18-year-old who had a .40 caliber gun - by another student at about 1:20 p.m. The guns were hidden in the students’ backpacks, police said.

It was not immediately clear why they brought the guns to school.

There were no injuries reported, and charges against the pair were pending Monday evening, police said.

A representative with the city’s Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.